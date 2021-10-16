Mr Music Warns Mzansi About Investing in Women in Latest Single

Mr Music has released a track warning Mzansi not to spend too much money on girlfriends

The single tells the story of a man who spent a fortune on his girlfriend who dumped him when she was set for life

Mr Music, Lungisani Mthethwa, was in Idols SA season 16 and finished the competition as a runner up

Idols SA season 16 runner up Lungisani Mthethwa, also known as Mr Music has released a single, Wangigila Khanyi, as a warning to people about investing too much time and money into women they are not married to.

The track relates a tale about a man who broke up with a woman after investing a lot in her.

Mr Music has released a single warning men not to spend too much on women. Photo credit: @mr.music_sa

He revealed that he'd written the track after seeing too many men being hurt by women who were just using them.

The lyrics of the song lists all the things the man did for the woman, and in the end, she left him when was set for life according to ZAlebs.

