DJ Busta 929 has made sure to set the weekend mood for Mzansi after a long week of loadshedding by releasing his new EP

Busta's EP Umsebenzi Wethu vol. 2 has notes of remembrance of his close fried Mpura who passed away in a car accident in August

Upon listening to the much-anticipated project, fans quickly realised the EP was in many ways an ode to Amapiano legend Mpura

DJ Busta 929 has swooped in just in time to lift Mzansi up after a week-long electricity battle. Busta has started the weekend off just right with the release of his latest EP. The music featured has made many listeners think of his best friend Mpura.

DJ Busta 929 has released his new EP and fans can't help but listen with Mpura in mind. Image: @busta_929 and @mpura_mpura

DJ Busta has Mzansi singing along to his EP with Mpura in mind. TimesLIVE reports that the two Amapiano stars built a strong friendship through creating absolute bangers together. The two were practically joined to the hip and Busta was completely shattered when Mpura tragically passed away.

Fans across Mzansi were absolutely excited to hear what Busta had cooked up for them this time around. After hearing the amount of passion put into this project, many couldn't shake the feeling that the DJ put the project together with Mpura in mind.

Peeps took to Twitter to share their opinions and thoughts on Busta 929's latest work.

