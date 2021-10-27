Lusanda Mbane said goodbye her role as Boniswa on Scandal a ew months ago and fans have been eager to see her next move

The talented actress won a whole Royalty Soapie Award leaving the show on a high note and proving she was an absolute legend

It was reported that Lusanda has been spotted on the set of SABC telenovela Imbewu and followers can barely contain themselves

Fan favourite drama series Imbewu has added a massive talent to their cast. Word in tv streets in that former Scandal actress Lusanda Mbane has taken on a role on the popular show.

Lusanda Mbane has been announced as the newest addition to 'Imbewu'. Image: @lusandambane

Source: Instagram

Earlier this year Drum reported that Lusanda would be leaving Scandal after a long run as one of the viewers most exciting characters Boniswa Langa. When chatting to the publication about her exit from the show.

Shortly after leaving the show, Lusanda was nominated for a Royalty Soapie Award. Sunday Wolrd reported that the drama series talent took home the Outstanding Lead Actress award. This award ensured that she left Scandal with a bang.

Ever since her win, fans have been excited to see what Lusanda's next move would be. Entertainment blogger Phil Mphela shared the exciting news that Lusanda will appear on Imbewu. Her character has not yet been disclosed but peeps are still bursting with excitement.

Zandi Nhlapo joins the Cast of ‘Imbewu’: “Hasn’t even aged a day”

Briefly News reported that entertainment blogger Phil Mphela has announced that SA's first 'IT girl', Zandisile Nhlapo, will be making her small-screen return on Mzansi telenovela Imbewu: The Seed. Zandi is set to play the character of Fikile's estranged mom.

Phil Mphela took to Twitter to let avid viewers of the drama series know which friendly face to expect on the show in the upcoming episodes.

BuzzSouthAfrica reports that Zandi is set to make her debut on the show next Monday in episode 915.

Viewers caught wind of the announcement and took to the comments to share just how excited they were to see Zandi back in action.

@jojoliciousness commented:

"Where have u been since last saw u on TV that time of CCtv iyooo Ciicie."

@M6Morongwa added:

"We waited so long to see this beauty again on our screens."

@Deartroublegal tweeted:

"Zandi is so beautiful. I think her character gonna be epic, since she treated Fikile so bad growing up but now Fikile has done so well for herself."

Source: Briefly.co.za