Master KG Sued by Charmza the DJ Over 'Jerusalema' Copyrights

It is ironic how the song that brought so many people together during lockdown has so much drama and separation behind the scenes

The first sign of animosity between the makers of the track came when Master KG and Nomcebo Zikdode embarked on different world tours

The second comes this week after Charmza the DJ slapped Master KG with a fat lawsuit demanding payment for his part in producing Jerusalema

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Master KG's rise to fame has been rather controversial, to say the least. The producer has been asked to cough up money and credit to different people on several occasions. Most recently he has been sued for production rights to Jerusalema by a fellow Limpopo DJ.

Master KG has been issued a lawsuit for his most popular song. Image: @masterkgsa and @charmzathedj

Source: Instagram

Earlier this year, TimesLIVE reported that Nomcebo Zikode alleged that she had been left out of all profit cuts from the global hit Jerusalema. The vocalist claimed that all of her hard work and effort on the viral hit was in vain as she had not even received a cent.

The two stars went on two separate world tours to promote the song further, which seemed a little odd to fans. Nomcebo later came out and denied having a sour relationship with Master KG.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

ZAlebs reported that Nomceb might not be the only person who was pushed to the sidelines when the song blew up. Charmza the DJ has taken legal action against Master KG, claiming that he was the original producer of Jerusalema.

Entertainment blogger Phil Mphela released the entire legal document on his Twitter page. The document stated that Charmza is in fact the copyright owner of the track, considering Master KG called him in to make the song.

The document read:

"Our client was surprised to learn that Master KG simply proceeded to release the song commercially, through his record label at the time, Open Mic Productions, without contacting our client and without obtaining the required rights clearances for the use of our client’s copyright-protected music and musical composition."

Master KG celebrates after 'Jerusalema' album hits 300m streams on Spotify

Briefly News reported that Master KG has taken to social media to celebrate after Spotify announced that his Jerusalema deluxe album has reached over 300 million streams on the music streaming platform.

The world-renowned music producer's album consists of his hit single Jerusalema and all its variations. The track Jerusalema has been keeping the world dancing since lockdown began in most countries following the outbreak of the deadly Covid-19.

The South African star has won countless international and local awards with the banger. He has also been touring the world to perform the hit live for his international fans.

Source: Briefly.co.za