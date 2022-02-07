Late legendary singer Oliver Mtukudzi may be gone but not forgotten; his estate has released a new song to keep his legacy alive

The love song titled My Better Half features one of Mtukudzi's proteges, Mbeu and was released just in time for Valentine's Day

Mbeu said he is honoured that his collaboration with Mtukudzi is the first single to be released after his death

A new love song recorded by the late Oliver Mtukudzi and upcoming Zimbabwean Afro-Fusion star Mbeu was released on Friday.

Oliver Mtukudzi’s wife, Daisy, and daughter, Samantha, are keeping his music alive with a new track, 'My Better Half'. Image: WIKUS DE WET/AFP/Getty Images, Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images/Geoffrey Kent

Source: Getty Images

Mtukudzi died three years ago after a long battle with diabetes and his family has vowed to keep his music alive.

Speaking to TimesLive, Mtukudzi's widow Daisy said it is essential for her and her family to keep Tuku's music alive.

"He might be physically gone, but his music is very much alive. So it's also important for my family and his fans to keep this going.

"We felt it's time to release because of the grieving process, not only on my side but the entire Tuku Music family. It also felt right to support our Pakare Paye Arts Centre artist Mbeu by releasing a song in time for Valentine's Day. It is a song about love," she said.

Oliver's daughter Samantha also shared the same sentiments, pointing out that her father should be remembered for the message of unity in his songs.

She said, "I would like people to remember my father not only as a music legend but as a unifier. He wanted us to live, love and uplift each other.

"I want him to be remembered as a hard worker who pushed to reach out to the world through his music. Even if you don't understand the language, somehow, you are drawn to the music. I want people to always remember the Tuku music sound."

SowetanLive reports that My Better Half will be part of the legend's upcoming 68th album Abiangu 2, which means "friends" in Shona. It's a follow-up to his 2011 album, Abiangu.

Source: Briefly News