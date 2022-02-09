Tresor Details Working With Ami Faku on “Vulnerable” Track ‘Smoke and Mirrors’

Congolese musician Tresor has dropped a brand new single titled Smoke and Mirrors with a breathtaking feature from Ami Faku

The song is one of the 14 tracks on his latest studio album, Motion , and is said to tell the story of two lovers going through a rough patch in their relationship

The hitmaker was inspired to write this song in the early stage of the lockdown as he reflected on some past romantic experiences

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Tresor is back with some exciting new tunes. The musician's latest single features Mzansi's very own Ami Faku and is said to be one of his most vulnerable bodies of work to date.

Tresor shares his experience working with Ami Faku on his new single 'Smoke and Mirrors'. Image: @tresorofficial and @ami_faku

Source: Instagram

Tresor's latest single Smoke and Mirrors takes listeners through a story of two lovers who are caught in a confusing stage of their relationship. Although things may be looking uncertain, the lovers continue to fight for each other.

The reminiscent love song has vocal features from South African musician Ami Faku. Speaking to Music In Africa, Tresor spoke about what the song means to him and his experience working with the songstress. He said:

"The track was written right at the beginning of lockdown inspired by past real-life events,” Tresor said. “I think every relationship goes through blurry moments and I wanted to write a truly vulnerable song about that. She [Ami Faku] is incredible. Love her voice and she is actually hilarious, so it was fun."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Tresor has been doing pretty well for himself in the music industry. IOL reports that musician was recently featured on US rapper Drake's album, Certified Lover Boy. The album also featured the likes of Travis Scott, Jay Z, 21 Savage and Rick Ross.

Drake has South African producer Tresor working on his new album, monumental move for SA

Briefly News reported that US rapper Drake turned to a South African producer to work on his new album. Internationally recognised singer, songwriter, producer and multi-award-winning musician, Tresor was the chosen one.

Drake had Tresor working on his lit new album titled Certified Lover Boy. This is huge for Mzansi as Drake is no small name.

Taking to social media to express his gratitude, Tresor announced the news, expressing what an absolute dream come true this is, reported SAHipHopMag. Working with Drake is monumental!

Source: Briefly News