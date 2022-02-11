Blxckie gave his fans the content they signed up for with his new R&B track titled Cold and they are begging for a whole album

The rapper recently dropped a surprise hit for his stans and as expected, they have been jamming to it

Blxckie made headlines in the past few weeks when he missed death by a whisker when a car he was travelling in veered off the road

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Blxckie has officially been goated. The Kwenzekile rapper surprised his fans with a hit R&B banger titled Cold and peeps are feeling it.

Mzansi rapper Blxckie released a new R&B song titled 'Cold'. Image: @blxckie/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Blxckie took to Instagram to share a snippet of the song with his fans. He captioned the clip:

"Cold. Out now everywhere."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The rapper started trending on social media just hours after releasing the single. Twitter has been abuzz with praise for the 22-year-old hitmaker, who is being commended for his genre fluidity. Take a look at some of the responses below:

Blxckie thankful to be alive after car accident: Rapper misses gig in Durban

Briefly News reported that Blxckie took to social media recently to share that he missed a gig in Durban after he was involved in a car accident while on his way to catch a flight in Johannesburg.

The rapper luckily escaped unharmed when the car he was travelling in veered off the road after a punctured tyre.

He shared that he couldn't travel to Durban to perform after the accident because he couldn't find alternative means of transport after missing his flight.

According to ZAlebs, the star and his crew were in Bloemfontein when the incident happened. Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took to Twitter and shared pics of the car and the statement the artist released following the accident.

Source: Briefly News