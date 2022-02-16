Big Zulu dropped the visuals for his love song Ivolovolo just in time for Valentine's Day and the Month of Love

Ivolovolo , which features the talented music producer Xowla, is one of Big Zulu's biggest singles from the album Ichwane Lenyoka

The song is about two lovebirds who, besides facing many trials and tribulations in their journey of love, find happiness in the end

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The video for Big Zulu's love jam Ivolovolo is finally here and Mzansi can't get enough of it. The Imali Eningi hitmaker deliberately released the music video at a time when everyone is celebrating love. Ivolovolo is unarguably Big Zulu's biggest drop this year.

Big Zulu has released the video for “Ivolovolo”. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

The video takes you through a young couple's journey of love. The relationship was not easy, they faced many hurdles, but they overcame and had a happy ending.

Big Zulu took to his Instagram page to announce the big drop. He urged his fans and followers to stream the masterpiece on all social media platforms.

"Nkabi Nation. Music Video Big Zulu ft Xowla- IVolovolo nawu Music Video usuyatholakala on YouTube," wrote Big Zulu.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

According to SA hip Hop Mag, Ivolovolo was written by Xowla, a talented young producer and songwriter who is responsible for the incredible chorus. The publication also added that the song comes from Big Zulu's current album Ichwane Lenyoka and it's so telling why the body of works has garnered much attention in SA hip hop.

The video amassed over 50 thousand views on YouTube just two days after its release. Fans took to the comments section to praise both Big Zulu and Xowla's vocals.

@Mbuso Sibiya wrote:

"Honestly, this is the most refreshing music video I've seen in many years. Kinda brings back childhood memories looking at these beautiful images."

@MaNsundu noted:

"This song kills me in so many ways. Big up Big Zulu. African Love Song. You choose the right day to release the video."

@Thokozani Dube said:

"Big Zulu, you don't disappoint."

@erpc sacan added:

"What a beautiful Zulu Love Story. Fits the release date as well, happy Zulu Love Day."

@Shares SA also said:

"Inkabi records never dissapoints, beautiful piece."

@NDAZAH NATION also wrote:

"Big Zulu can literally fit on any type of music."

“More blessings”: Big Zulu renovates his grandmother's house, buys R2 miilion Range Rover

Big Zulu has inspired many in Mzansi. The rapper took to social media to share that he's rebuilding his grandmother's house from the ground up.

The star is not only looking out for his granny but he also blessed himself with a lux ride. The Imali Eningi hitmaker bought himself a R2 million Range Rover a few days back.

Big Zulu took to Instagram to share a snap of his granny's old mud house and another pic of the progress builders have made while renovating it. He shared that he's blessing his grandma because he was born in her house, reports TshisaLIVE.

A few days before that, Inkabi posted a snap of himself posing next to his new car.

Stars such as Cassper Nyovest, Thembi Seete, Abdul Khoza, Dawn Thandeka King and Zakwe congratulated the artist on all his good deeds.His fans also flooded his comments section with positive vibes.

@beingmrsot wrote:

"My dream car ....congratulations Babas. Well done."

@manatha__zulu_princess said:

"BEAST riding a BEAST.... Inkabi igibela Inkabi."

Source: Briefly News