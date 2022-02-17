Mzansi rapper Blxckie has announced the release date for his upcoming six-track body of work titled 4 Luv

Blxckie surprised fans with new R&B tracks titled Cold and Umoya that left them demanding an album

Followers are in awe of Blxckie's ability to explore different music genres effortlessly and are begging for more of the same

Blxckie's fans spoke and he listened. The talented singer has announced the release date for his extended play and Mzansi cannot wait. The Kwenzekile rapper surprised his fans with an R&B track titled Cold just before Valentine's Day that left them asking for more.

Rapper Blxckie has announced the new release date for his EP "4 Luv", fans cannot wait. Image: @blxckie/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Fans have praised Blxckie's genre fluidity as he can literally kill any beat from Amapiano, R&B to hip hop. Following the release of Cold that got major reviews from SA peeps, Blxckie dropped another banger named Umoya. Just like Cold, Umoya received rave reviews from fans on social media.

@KeaMotlokwa said:

"UMoya is s definitely one of my favorites so far, so soft, so heartfelt. Welldone."

@_khothalang_wrote:

"When that log drum comes in on "Umoya"aiii @blxckie puts crack in his craft."

@SiyaTheKonnect

"Ay ay ay ay the new Blxckie jam Umoya is so good. This broeh effortlessly makes hits"

The rapper has announced that an EP is dropping on the 18th of February. The EP named 4 Luv will be featuring fan favorites Umoya and Cold.

Taking to Instagram, the 22-year-old rapper thanked his fans for their support, calling them "the best".

"Yall the best. #4LUV 18/02/22," he captioned the post.

Take a look at the tracklist below:

1. Blxckie – Fortune Teller ft. Nicole Elocin

2. Blxckie – Cold

3. Blxckie – Cry

4. Blxckie – Umoya

5. Blxckie – Weep

6. Blxckie – Your All

Blxckie's fans have been on the edges of their seats waiting for the EP to drop. Taking to Twitter, fans said they were excited because they know their fav will deliver.

@onela_lazeli commented:

"I'm currently emotionally unstable for RnB Blxckie. My heart is not ready for the #4LUV EP."

@sammy_saucee said:

"Unlocking @blxckie's EP this Friday in Paradise. Make no mistakes, it's gonna be one for the books."

