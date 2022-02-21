Mzansi has praised rapper Cassper Nyovest for appreciating the work and penmanship of upcoming rapper Touchline Truth

Cassper took to Twitter to comment on Touchline Truth's new body of work titled S.O.O.N 2 which was released this year

Mufasa is not the only one who thinks Touchline's new album is fire, peeps also took to social media to appreciate the album

Cassper Nyovest Nyovest is one star who believes that the entertainment industry is big enough for everyone and he does not shy away from appreciating upcoming artists. The rapper recently got Mzansi gushing when he took his time to appreciate the work of an upcoming rapper and songwriter.

Cassper Nyovest shows appreciation for rapper Touchline Truth's new album 'S.O.ON.2' Image: @casspernyovest and @touchline_truth

Source: Instagram

Mufasa has many hit songs such as Doc Shebeleza and Amademoni to his name proved that he does not want to compete with young artists but he wants to appreciate, guide, and encourage them.

Taking to Twitter, the rapper applauded Touchline Truth's new album S.O.O.N.2. Cassper said he loves the album and Touchline Truth's lyric writing skills are above par.

He said:

"@TouchlineTruth I love your project. You're such a good writer. Your wordplay is above par. Very witty. Bless up."

According to SAHiphopMag, Touchine's ten-track album has received rave reviews from Mzansi hip hop lovers. The album features artists such as Mandy ZA, Shakespear, King Sweetkid, Zolile 3k, Phantom Steeze, K.O, Veena, and Loki.

Fans flooded Cassper's comments section to appreciate him for showing love to the upcoming star. Others even suggested that the two should work together on a collaboration.

@mzulumajola wrote:

"I've been a follower bro. But I feel like thanking you for this tweet, you did not have to tweet this.I mean it wouldn't do you any good.. but thank you for not ignoring the realness. You are a real m'rephapha. @TouchlineTruth is the future. He needs nothing this."

@RealNationJB said:

"Wow this brings joy to me. My Idol gives my fav Lyricist his flowers. God bless you Cassper."

