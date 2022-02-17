Singer and actress Thembi Seete and music producer JR were recently announced as the new judges of Season 18 of Idols SA

Thembi Seete and JR will be replacing Randall Abrahams and Unathi Nkayi, who have exited the singing competition after many years as judges

Taking to social media after the announcement, Thembi Seete confirmed the new gig and Mzansi is happy about the singer's new career direction

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Idols SA Season 18 is coming with a twist. Although the show will have familiar faces such as TV personality Somizi Mhlongo and ProVerb, there will also be new faces who are expected to bring a spark to the show.

Thembi Seete and JR are set to join the 'Idols SA' Season 18 judges panel as Randall Abrahams and Unathi Nkayi make their exits. Image: @thembiseete

Source: Instagram

Gomora actress Thembi Seete and rapper JR will be joining the panel of judges on the singing competition following the exit of judges, Randall Abrahams and Unathi Nkayi.

Seete took to social media to break her silence on the new gig. The actress and singer shared a picture of herself alongside other judges and the show's host and expressed how grateful she felt.

"So very thankful. Thank you Father." she captioned the Instagram post.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Speaking to SowetanLive on her role as a new judge, Seete said she was a tad nervous about assuming her position as the resident judge, unlike the guest judge role she was given last year.

“I’ve been in the industry for a long time and I know how it feels to want to feel the spark while on stage. So, I’m hoping my contribution will help channel them in the right path and grant them the opportunity for a music career they deserve,” Seete said.

Seete's fans and industry colleagues took to the comments section to congratulate the stunner on her new gig.

@simzngema wrote:

"This is huge! I am sooo happy for you. Congratulations."

@somizi said:

"I'm gonna hold your hand till the end."

@nhlanhla_nciza commented:

"Awuuuuuu yaaaas !!! congratulations my honeybunch, no one deserves it more than you do queen."

@unathi.co noted:

"You deserve it. I love you."

@chef_nti also said:

"Congratulations Thembi! You deserve ALL the success queen."

@refilwemodiselle commented:

"You are so deserving. Oh, Sis maaaaan. God is beaming on you."

“Who listens to their music?” Thembi Seete, rapper JR and Somizi set to headline as new Idols SA judges

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thembi Seete and rapper JR are set to join Somizi as the new Idols SA judges on the upcoming season of the singing competition

Mzansi peeps have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the news. Many of them are seemingly not happy with all the judges. They shared different reasons why they think the show's producers made a bad call when they hired the three judges.

Peeps took to Twitter to react to an article by the City Press that revealed that the award-winning actor, rapper, and reality TV star have bagged judging gigs following Unathi and Randall Abrahams' exit.

@Yanga_Co said:

"What does Somizi know about music, or is it because he was singing in Sarafina?"

@Ngqayimbana91 wrote:

"Eeh, JR? As in 'kgata batata and circles made wider', ai NO man."

Source: Briefly News