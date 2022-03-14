Rapper Zingah has announced his exit from the Mzansi music industry after failing to drop a hit since he left KO's record label a while back

The hip-hop artist thanked his supporters showing his music love since he became a professional recording artist a few years back

The star turned off comments on his post and over 9000 people, including his music industry peers, took to his timeline and liked his sad post

Zingah took to social media to share that he has quit rapping. The Mzansi hip-hop artist has been in the game for a while now but has not dropped a hit since he left K.O's record label a few years back.

The rapper took to Instagram to announce his exit from the music industry. The star thanked his supporters for always showing him love whenever he dropped new music.

Zingah did not mention his next move when he posted on Instagram. He shared that he still needs to figure out how he will settle his bis bills. According to SAHipHopMag, he added:

"Thank you dearly to everybody that supported me through this journey, I appreciate you all."

Zingah turned off the comments on his sad post. Over 9000 people including his music industry peers took to his timeline and liked his post.

Nadia Nakai opens up about DJ Dimplez's passing

In related news, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai opened up about why celebs are quick to post about other celebs' deaths on their timelines. The entertainers were slammed over the weekend for posting about the passing of their peers before family statements have dropped.

The A-listers were shaded by tweeps who were reacting to the news of DJ Dimplez' passing. Many of the late hip-hop DJ's peers sent their condolences on social media before his family confirmed his death.

Nadia took to Twitter to share why they do it. The 40 Bars hitmaker expressed that they don't do it for attention but they post out of love. Nadia Nakai asked her followers to be kind and show love when celebs post about the passing of other entertainers.

