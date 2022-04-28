Cape Town-based rapper YoungstaCPT said he is not concerned with his new tribute song for the late rapper Riky Rick going viral

The rapper released the emotional song titled Dear Rikhado, Love Riyadh in honour of his friend and industry colleague, who passed away in February

YoungstaCPT made the comments while responding to a fan who had pointed out that peeps are sleeping on the tribute song

YoungstaCPT has made it clear that he is unfazed with the little to no attention that his tribute song for Riky Rick has received from fans. The Cape Town-based rapper said the song's purpose was to honour his friend and not get approval from people.

YoungstaCPT has broken his silence on his tribute song to Tiky Rick not going viral. Image: @youngstacpt and Fetty Images

According to TimesLIVE, the rapper released the emotional track titled Dear Rickhado, Love Riyadh in honour of the late rapper Riky Rick who passed away in February.

Per the publication, the rapper made these sentiments while responding to a fan who said SA hip hop lovers are not appreciating the song.

He responded to the Twitter user, saying he is not bothered by that. The Old Kaapie rapper added that it is for the few who will listen to the song to understand his love and respect for Riky Rick. He responded:

"It’s the last 7 days of Ramadan so my intention was simply to honour a friend & a great human to us all. I don’t need people’s approval as long as Riky & the few that were moved felt the respect, love & sincerity in my words and actions."

