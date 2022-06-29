Thuli Phongolo took to social media to react to those who have been spreading rumours about her deejaying

Popular socialite and actress Thuli Phongolo is also a DJ, and some netizens have made speculations about how 'real' her performances are

Thuli Phongolo responded to those who criticised her mixing skills and fans rallied behind their fave

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Thuli Phongolo is an actress and DJ who has been shrouded in controversy over her musical artistry.

Thuli Phongolo showed that no negativity will bring her down when she addressed those who said she uses mixtapes when performing live. Image: Instagram /@thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Thuli Phongolo's DJ career has been subject to speculation that she does not mix the music live and she has now spoken out against those who doubt her.

Thuli Phongolo responds to claims that she uses mixtapes

According to ZAlebs, Thuli Phongolo took to Instagram to say that she finds the rumours that she uses mixtapes as confirmation of her DJ prowess. In an Instagram post, she wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"My progress is more shocking than my slip-ups, they’re calling it a mixtape! Well, thanks for the compliment."

Briefly News reported that Thuli was criticised for her Big Brother Mzansi performance. More recently, many were shocked by her R20 000 booking fee. Some have even claimed that DJ Maphorisa helps her behind the scenes.

Thuli Phongolo's supporters shut down naysayers

Fans of the actress were happy to let Thuli know that she is right, her DJ skills are improving and she looks beautiful while on the deck.

@luckziphogomba commented:

"Mixtape? People are so unkind entlek keep on winning babes❤️❤️"

@naledincholu commented:

"And you look good doing it."

@andymcasa commented:

"Semhle ❤️"

@londiweportiafaku commented:

"Aii I stan❤️"

@crackersariana_mzaza commented:

"A comeback "

"Why not put Lady Du?": Thuli P joins new Amapiano show as judge, SA reacts

Briefly News previously reported that Amapiano lovers are in for a treat as a new show is set to air soon. The new show will be all about scouting new talent from vocalists, producers and lyricists.

Talented actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo will be a judge on the show. The stunner, who has been in the industry for some time, comes with experience, expertise and some serious sass as well.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News