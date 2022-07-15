Black Diamond has shared that they're now fully independent after parting ways with controversial record label Ambitiouz Entertainment

The Sama-winning duo revealed that they left the music company back in December 2021 when they appeared on the latest episode of Podcast and Chill With MacG

The Summer Yomuthi hitmakers also dropped a music video for Ilanga that features both MacG and his co-host Sol Phenduka after their interview on the podcast

Blaq Diamond has revealed that it is fully independent. The duo appeared in the latest episode of MacG's Podcast and Chill.

Blaq Diamond is fully independent after parting ways with Ambitiouz Entertainment. Image: @blaqdiamond150

Source: Instagram

During the interview, Ndumiso Mdletshe and Sphelele Dunywa shared that they've parted ways with controversial record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment. They walked away from the music company back in December 2021.

The Summer Yomuthi hitmakers opened up about why their decision to leave the label. According to TshisaLIVE, one of the reasons was that they wanted to grow a bigger market.

Sphelele expressed that they chose growth because they want to tap into the African market. The duo has been dominating local music charts since joining the label and believe it is now the right time to spread their wings.

Sphelele further shared that their vision and Ambitiouz's visions clashed hence they decided to exit. He made it clear that they enjoyed working with the label.

Blaq Diamond is currently working on an album with the hopes of scoring international features. The Sama-winning stars dropped a music video after their interview with MacG and Sol Phenduka. The video features both MacG and Sol.

Peeps took to Twitter to share their reactions to both the music video and interview.

@SkateMR_Pstreet said:

"Never really listened to Blaq Diamond but after the podcast, d*mn I'm a fan."

@desleydee commented:

"Blaq Diamond going to MacG's podcast then dropping a music video shot at the Mashabela studio with Sol and MacG, is it. Genius."

@DjRicoSA wrote:

"When last did I watch an interview so candid ,word to Blaq Diamond and MacG."

@MarvinManele added:

"iInterview ya MacG with Blaq Diamond was actually fun and chilled."

Intaba Yase Dubai drops Ambitiouz Entertainment

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Intaba Yase Dubai has dropped Ambitiouz Entertainment. The singer took to social media to issue a statement about his decision to exit the controversial record label.

The Sbali hitmaker and the stable trended recently over their Imali Eningi royalties drama. The star also claimed that he only got paid R3 700 per month by the label while he was gigging every weekend.

Taking to Facebook, Intaba expressed that he'll now drop new music under his own label, 3.7 Entertainment. ZAlebs reports that Intaba shared that he almost gave up on his music career because he wasn't getting paid what he deserves.

Source: Briefly News