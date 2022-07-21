Black Motion took to the timeline to share that they're back in studio working on new music following split rumours

The duo trended on social media after Prince Kaybee claimed they've gone their separate ways, and many blamed DJ Zinhle for their split

Murdah Bongz and Thabo Smol shared snaps of themselves in studio and let Mzansi know that they're about to drop new music

Black Motion is back in studio working on new music. The house music duo silenced their naysayers with a snap of themselves in studio after rumours about their split did the rounds on the timeline.

Black Motion is about to drop music amid rumours of their split. Image: @realblackmotion

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee took to his timeline and claimed that Murdah Bongz and Thabo Smol have gone their separate ways and Mzansi was quick to blame DJ Zinhle for their break-up.

Reacting to the rumours on Wednesday night, Black Motion took to Instagram to let their fans know that they're still making music together. According to TshisaLIVE, they captioned the pic of themselves in studio:

"Cut the noise — let the music go on."

DJ Zinhle's baby dad and his partner took to the same app on Thursday morning, 21 July and made it clear that they're dropping new songs soon despite trending claims about their split.

"Black Motion is dropping soon, let them talk, but the music lives on."

Their fans took to their comment section to let their faves know that they were worried when the rumour went viral on Twitter.

ceekay011 wrote:

"That time lies are flying out there about the group breaking up... I'm happy and waiting for the drop."

hloni_hunadi said:

"We can’t wait."

kaizerp_ commented:

"But you guys can't be gigging individually and expect us to believe you still a team."

real_dj_suka said:

"The last album was titled the last chapter, what did it mean?"

ndlovustheman wrote:

"I was so worried cause I'm your biggest fan."

blessingsmaphosableza added:

"We are behind the Gods of the African drum. Set ablaze our souls with the percussions and the effects. Hit the drum till it catches fire. Heal us through and through with your original sound. The makers of Fortune Teller, the ones who can pray for rain. The dark duo."

