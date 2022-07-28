Nasty C has replied to lesser-known rapper, Shinsa, who is accusing him of stealing the beat he used for Can't Imagine

Rubbishing the claims, the There They Go hitmaker revealed that he bought the fire instrumental from a producer named CEDES

The rapper advised Shinsa to go and argue with CEDES because he paid him for the beat, adding that he doesn't care where it was "stolen" from

Nasty C has been accused of stealing a beat from a lesser-known artist. The rapper has responded to the allegations. The star denied that he stole the beat to his smash single, Can't Imagine.

Nasty C has responded to the accusations he stole the 'Can’t Imagine' beat. Image: @nasty_csa

Source: Instagram

According to reports, the beat apparently belongs to Shinsa. The There They Go hitmaker got hot under the collar after the allegations surfaced.

SAHipHopMag reports that the Durban-born hip-hop artist rubbished the claims. He revealed that he bought the bouncing instrumental from CEDES, adding that he paid god money for it.

Nasty C advised Shinsa to go and argue with CEDES because he's the one who sold him the beat. The young lyricist added that he doesn't care where it was "stolen" from, adds the outlet.

Nasty C announces release of Can't Imagine

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Nasty C took to the timeline to share that he's releasing new music on Friday, 25 March.

The hip-hop artist posted a teaser of the banging track titled Can't Imagine on his socials. The Bookoo Bucks rapper's new single has a bouncing beat that will have many bopping their heads. Taking to Instagram, the Def Jam artist let his stans know what's about to go down. The short snippet of the song had his followers on the edge.

The star's fans took to his comment section to share how excited they were now that he's back rapping on hard instrumentals. He was sort of singing in his last song about heartbreak titled Stalling.

Nasty C and Olamide's names trended on social media when their followers argued who's the best rapper between the two.

