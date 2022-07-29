Nomcebo Zikode has taken to the timeline to celebrate being honoured with a honorary certificate in Tunisia for writing Jerusalema

The talented singer also shared a fire clip of herself performing the track at a packed venue in the same country

The star, who shares the song with Master KG, shared that she's proud t have helped put the Zulu language and Mzansi on the world map through the song

Nomcebo Zikode is touring across the continent and the world thanks to her smash hit Jerusalema. The singer took to her timeline to celebrate the success of the song after receiving a honorary certificate in Tunisia for writing the song.

Nomcebo Zikode was awarded a honorary certificate in Tunisia for writing 'Jerusalema. Image: @nomcebo_zikode

The smash hit was a world anthem when the globe was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. The track helped millions of people dance their Covid blues away during the hard lockdown in their countries.

Nomcebo took to Instagram to share a video herself performing the track in Tunisia. According to ZAlebs, the star shared that she helped put the Zulu language and Mzansi on the world map, adding that she wrote and sang the song in her mother tongue.

In her post, she also thanked other countries like the USA, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, Ivory Coast and Mzansi, among others, for honouring her for writing the world-renowned song.

South African celebs and Nomcebo's fans took to her comment section to congratulate and praise her for continuing to fly the South African flag high.

morganlennon12 said:

"God gave you this song for a reason Mama!! Love you loads Mama so proud of you my African Queen #TeamNomceboZikode #TeamGreen Forever!!"

phindip wrote:

"My daily inspiration Nomcebo @nomcebo_zikode. We thank God for what He is doing in your life and we are proud of you. Love you."

Master KG's Jerusalema reaches 500m views

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Master KG has shown his fans from Mzansi and across the globe major love. The music producer thanked his supporters for continuing to stream his hit Jerusalema after it reached 500 million views on YouTube.

The Limpopo-born DJ dropped the track two years ago but it is still on high rotation on radio and being streamed across the globe. The song features vocals from songstress, Nomcebo Zikode.

Taking to Instagram, Master KG shared the exciting news with his fans. He captioned his post:

"It was all a dream! Half a billion is here."

