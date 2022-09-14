Cassper Nyovest took to social media to celebrate his hit track Siyathandana breaking records on streaming platforms

Mufasa released the song a year ago alongside Abidoza and Boohle who he has since expressed gratitude to

South African netizens are currently flocking to 4 Steps Back hitmaker's comments section to congratulate him

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Cassper Nyovest’s ‘Siyathandana’ has garnered 17 Million streams on YouTube. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest has yet another big win under his belt. The 4 Steps Back hitmaker is celebrating reaching 17 million views on YouTube with his song Siyathandana.

The track was released by Cass a year ago, and it has garnered a huge following on streaming platforms. Mufasa features Abidoza and Boohle in the track, and he expressed his undying gratitude to them after one of his followers broke the good news.

"Classic. Effortless. Shout out Buhle and Doza."

Cassper Nyovest shared the following tweet:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South African peeps shared mixed reactions

@howardgomba said:

"Summer love has the potential to make big international numbers, push it again and thank me later ntwana."

@Khayeh_Seven01 wrote:

"So much Cassper man"

@LawSzn shared:

"Abeg Put Nasty C on your next track"

@myeza01 posted:

"We are interested on sales now Mr Don. Everyone is posting plaques and you are silent. We still wanna know how far with sales."

@GJames335 replied:

"The royalty cheque looking Hella mad"

@MulindaV01 added:

"We want plaques "

Cassper Nyovest hints at new fire music

Cassper also took to his timeline to give spoilers of new music he is cooking in the studio saying:

"Yo this new record feels soo good. It's always the ones where you don't try hard that just come together sooo well."

Cassper shared the following post on Twitter:

Cassper Nyovest celebrates diss Track 4 Steps Back reaching 500k views, SA peeps share mixed reactions

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest has hinted that he still holds the throne in the South African hip-hop scene.

Cassper announced on Twitter to his devoted fans that his diss track 4 Steps Back has received over 500 000 views. Briefly News rechecked the views, and the controversial video now has over 600,000 views on YouTube.

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker recently released the diss track da few weeks ago. This was a response to Big Zulu, who started the beef by dissing all South African hip-hop rappers in a song. Big Zulu prompted not only Cass' reply, but also other famous rappers such as K.O, Kwesta, and Duncan to respond to the claims made by the Voicemail singer.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News