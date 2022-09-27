Big Xhosa decided to be completely honest with his audience about the art that he has been choosing to create

The rapper revealed that his rap persona is not the authentic version of him, and he will be exposing himself in his upcoming EP

Fans of Big Xhosa showed their support by letting him know that they are eagerly awaiting the release of his new and improved work

Big Xhosa got candid and admitted that he created a fake personality to gain clout in music. The musician says he's now ready to reveal the new him with his upcoming project.

Big Xhosa said that he is not showing people the real him through his art, and he is ready to do so. Image: Instagram/@bigxhosa_.

Hiphop heads who enjoy Big Xhosa's music encouraged him to be true to himself and his art. Supporters applauded him for his honesty.

Big Xhosa says he is going to be a new type of artist

Taking to Twitter, Big Xhosa explained that he has been playing with his music by inventing the Big Xhosa persona. He wrote:

"I clowned around with the Big Xhosa character and had to hide my real talent coz I was trying to build myself a platform. It’s enough with the jokes now I’m done. I’m back to dropping real music like I used to, way before you knew me."

Big Xhosa followed his fans up with a promise to drop new music on 14 October that would show Mzansi the real him. Fans were excited to see where he takes his art next after his latest release, Again, as they admitted that the gimmick could soon get played out.

@Tankiso_papi commented:

"Looking forward to your isssh."

@cnae6 commented:

"Drop that gimmick stuff before you mess up with your brand. You're very talented bro!"

@Diigger_Milarn commented:

"It's like we had a chat in a dream. Dreamt of this.man, we are all waiting for it."

@buntus_ commented::

"And you did bhuda. Props to you man. let’s hear the proper stuff."

@roganmathe commented:

"No. Please bhudda. uRight ngo`hlobo . or at least drop real shii but sude uyiyeke 100%!"

@LJL___M commented:

"I respect this dude for owning this."

