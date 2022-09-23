Nasty C and Master KG led the pack when Mzansi named their favourite musicians off all times on social media on Friday

Briefly News readers shared that the young rapper and the Jerusalema hitmaker have been flying the Mzansi flag high internationally

Grammy-winning DJ Black Coffee, SETE hitmaker K.O and legendary Kwaito star Zola 7 were also named as the GOATs of Mzansi music

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans have taken to the timeline to name their favourite musicians. Nasty C's name popped up a countless times when Briefly readers shared who they think is a G.O.A.T.

Nasty C and Master KG were named as Mzansi's favourite musicians. Image: @nasty_csa, @masterkgsa

Source: Instagram

Taking to the publication's comment section on social media, more than a thousand people gave some of the reasons why they believe their faves are the greatest musicians of all times.

Briefly News took to to find out who are some of the most loved artists in Mzansi. The outlet asked:

"Which musician do you think is South Africa's G.O.A.T and why?"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Artists such as Nasty C, Master KG, K.O, Black Coffee and legendary Kwaito star Zola 7's names were on many people's lips on Friday, 23 September.

Yung Isaac commented:

"NASTY C, he keeping the flag high at the State, but his country doesn't appreciate that, black community will forever be bitter towards each others success."

Lean Back said:

"K.O, his music is ahead of time, a great lyricist as well."

Kutama Tshianeo wrote:

"Master KG, he gave us skeleton moves, a world international song, Jerusalem still a world international song, now is Waya Waya mr hit after hit."

Phara Lasegoli commented:

"Zola 7... that man's music is timeless."

Bulelaní Jama said:

"Nasty C is the best musician in the world. He is better than Jay Z, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Tupac, Drake and everybody who makes music. He is GOATED. IVYSON IS KING."

Joe Sosibo wrote:

"KO, he has been in the game for a very long time."

Ngcobo Tk Sihle added:

"Nasty C, cause he better than all the rappers South Africa's got."

Black Coffee lives large in a private jet

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee served Mzansi soft life goals. The international superstar took social media to post a snap of himself living large in a private jet.

The Grammy-winning dance music producer was flying from Barcelona, Spain when he took the beautiful pic. The Superman hitmaker was wearing his designer clothes, as usual, and was using a posh smart phone while looking out the aeroplane's window.

The DJ took to Twitter to share the cool pic of himself flying around the globe. Coffee captioned the post:

"Milano."

Tweeps took to Black Coffee's comment section to let their fave know he's the real Zai Zai because he's always out the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News