Doc Shebeleza rapper Cassper Nyovest is busy getting everyone hyped for his boxing match against Priddy Ugly

Cassper has a concert in store for those who will be attending the fight at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria

Attendees looked forward to the event as they found out the headliner was Kamo Mphela, but some minds were on Nadia Nakai

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Cassper Nyovest was not having it when people called for Nadia Nakai to be the biggest act at the show for his boxing match against Priddy Ugly. The rapper already announced Kamo Mphela, but fans were not satisfied.

Cassper Nyovest did not hide that he was not on good terms with Nadia Nakai when he explained why Kamo Mphela is the main performer for his concert. Image: Instagram/@nadianakai/@casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest's fight against Priddy Ugly will also have a big show where many celebrities will perform at the SunBet Arena. The musician's fans had completely different ideas about who should be the main act for the show at the clash between Priddy Ugly and Cassper.

Cassper Nyovest wants nothing to do with Nadia Nakai

Cassper announced on Twitter that Kamo Mphela would be the main act at the Celeb to City concert at Casspers fight against Priddy Ugly.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

One peep asked why Kamo was the headliner instead of Nadia Nakai. Cassper said it is because he's "not crazy "and his" mind works well", implying that it was enough to know not to hire her.

Peeps were amused by Cassper's blatant dislike for Nadia. Many said they understood his reasoning because Nadia is now involved with who many consider Casper's enemy, AKA.

@Joey_MakG commented:

"You rode for her and she wasn't plotting to sleep with the enemy. Yea, I'd be mad too."

@sinoh_vuyo commented:

"Hectic ."

@Tino_9M commented:

"“Collaborating for distraction is just not allowed,even my enemy’s enemy is not a friend of me”... @casspernyovest you said it well before."

@ichangehandles commented:

"Ya'll beefing now?"

@kxng_tso commented:

"Let the games begin."

@dinnydeethulo commented:

"yiiiiiikes, keo rata"

@Thapelo_SM commented:

"Haibo."

Still in denial: Cassper Nyovest tries to prove he won match against Naak Musiq

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest still can't figure out how he lost to Naak Musiq. Mufasa insists the referee and the judges were in cahoots because he was winning during the match.

Taking to Instagram, Cassper shared a video that has since gone viral. According to TimesLIVE, the video details the stars' boxing match with Naak.

Cassper Nyovest explained how he was dominating the former Generations star. He pointed out that the judges and the referee chose to ignore that.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News