Big Zulu's fan showed love to their fave for his dope verses and storytelling skills while others compared him to rapper Duncan

@ThisIsColbert took to social media to share Big Zulu's 2018 track titled Dear Nhlupheko and praised him for his consistent flow and bars

While some people agreed that Big Zulu is the best storyteller in the country, some argued that Duncan does it better than Nkabi

Big Zulu's fans have praised him for his consistent story telling skills. The rapper's supporters shared that their fave is the most detailed storyteller in Mzansi.

Big Zulu's fans showed love to the rapper's dope verses.

Source: Instagram

They applauded him for his conscious verses in his track, Dear Nhlupheko. The classic song featured in his 2018 album titled Ushun Wenkabi.

Taking to Twitter, popular Twitter user @ThisIsColbert gave Big Zulu his flowers when he shared the song. He captioned his post:

"Big Zulu is the most conscious, most detailed storyteller and the most conceptually creative in South Africa. His flow and bars are so well thought out and never ceases to amaze his listeners. Every song tells a story."

Peeps took to Colbert's comment section and shared their thoughts on Big Zulu's bars. Some agreed with him while others said Duncan does it better than Nkabi.

@kwandaphobia wrote:

"Bro, have you listened to Duncan Skuva Maguluva? @DuncanSkuva is a legend in story telling, yes @BigZulu_ZN can do it BUT DUNCAN!!!!!! Yeses."

@Jezzyjeffe said:

"What's the name of this track?"

@limzozo15 commented:

"This album was fire."

@The_Cliner wrote:

"The flow and cadence is always the same. Though the storytelling is always fire. Creativity, I’d say @ItsPriddyUgly flow and consciousness."

@lavidaNOTA said:

"No ways, not while @DuncanSkuva lives & breathes kule sizwe sika mtha’!"

@Manqoba_Mbuli added:

"Have to agree with you here king Duncan is underrated for all the work he's put in."

Big Zulu shows off car drifting skills

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu is multi talented. The star showed off impressive car drifting skills at the Msinga Drift Khana in Tugela Ferry over the weekend.

Nkabi handled his new BMW like a pro at the event and many applauded him for his whip spinning skills. A clip of the Mali Eningi hitmaker performing doughnuts with his German beast trended online.

1KZNTV shared the video of the Nkabi Records boss entertaining the crowd. The provincial TV station captioned the post:

"VIDEO: Big Zulu shows off his skills at the Msinga Drift Khana held in Tugela Ferry today."

