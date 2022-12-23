Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest has taken to his timeline to share that he wants to get back to making hits in 2023

The musician has been focusing on his alcohol and shoe line businesses and has not had a hit since he dropped Siyathandana in 2021

Peeps took to Cassper Nyovest's comment section and shared that he should collaborate with stars such as Nasty C and Nadia Nakai, among others

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Cassper Nyovest wants to make a serious return in the music industry. The star has not had a hit for a minute. He has been doing well in terms of his other businesses but has not offered Mzansi much when it comes to releasing hits.

Cassper Nyovest has promised a serious return to music. image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The star dropped a couple of songs in 2022 but none of them trended or topped the charts on radio stations or streaming platforms. His last hit was titled Siyathandana with Boohle and Abidoza.

ZAlebs reports that Cassper Nyovest took to Twitter and promised that he'll collaborate with a lot of young producers in 2023. He shared that he also wants to drop his first collab album next year.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Music lovers react to Cassper Nyovest's post

Peeps took to Mufasa's timeline to share their thoughts on his post. Many young producers and artists said they woud love to work with him while others said he should collaborate with stars such as Nasty C and Costa Titch.

@RogerLateR_ said:

"Do it with Costa Titch. The videos will be nice."

@CaslenMotaung wrote:

"Nasty or A-Reece."

@Sphelele_Billy commented:

"Bro, and Nadia also could've been a good person to collaborate with, they have too many hits. And the late Riky."

@QueenZee_Unpack said:

"@akaworldwide is a perfect fit, y’all should chat the sales TRUsT me on that."

@steevy_steev wrote:

"Please share email address or link to where we can send beats etc. So it's easier for you to listen, analyse, critique and hopefully choose in a structured manner. Peace."

@wayne13_ru added:

"Think you can add me one of those songs I actually wrote a verse that was inspired by your song hope you bought it in case you'd throw out an open challenge or a remix."

Cassper Nyovest weighs in on Mzansi's leadership crisis

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest has weighed in on the country's leadership crisis. The rapper was seemingly reacting to the recent ruling party's elective conference. President Cyril Ramaphosa was voted as the ANC's president again.

The rapper-turned-businessman expressed that he fears that things will get worse. The country is currently facing corruption, loadshedding and unemployment crisis, among other issues.

Taking to Twitter, the Siyathandana hitmaker said the country's lack of leadership is what worries him the most. The star doubts that the country has a bright future. Tweeps took to Mufasa's comment section and shared mixed reactions to his comments. Some agreed with him while others called on South Africans to vote for a party that will work for the people.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News