Costa Titch has made the announcement everyone was waiting for after his fire Cotton Fest performance

The star had festival attendants going crazy when he brought out Akon as his surprise guest during the performance

Taking to his Instagram page, Costa Titch announced that a remix of his hit Big Flexa featuring the Lonely hitmaker is coming out soon

Costa Titch's performance at Cotton Fest 2023 is one of the major highlights.

Costa Titch recently announced that he signed with Akon's label, Konvict Kulture. Image: @costatitch and @akon

The star had Mzansi going wild when he brought out Senegalese superstar Akon to perform the Big Flexa remix.

Costa Titch officially announces Big Flexa remix featuring Akon

Taking to his Instagram page, Costa Titch announced that the official Big Flexa remix featuring the internationally acclaimed star is set to drop soon.

The announcement follows the Maitama hitmaker's performance at the just-ended Cotton Fest, where Akon was a guest performer.

According to TimesLIVE, Costa also signed with Akon's label Konvict Kulture. He wrote:

“Titch Gang! Big Flexa Remix Drops This Friday With @Akon feat. @alfakat__ & @magang_officialsa. We would also like to announce a first-of-its-kind global deal, @titchgangrecords has partnered with @konvictkulture and we are super excited to see what the future holds.”

Titch Gang and colleagues react to the news

Costa Titch's announcement had his followers and industry colleagues ecstatic. Many headed to the post's comments section to share mixed reactions.

@shomadjozi wrote:

"FIRE."

@bontle.modiselle said:

"AYOOOOOO!!!!!"

@focalistic added:

"WORLDWIDE."

@officialmajorsteez noted:

"Different Level Completely."

@alfakat__ commented:

"Congratulations on this big W my brother, you deserve everything coming your way."

