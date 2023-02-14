Late rapper AKA dropped some of the biggest songs in Mzansi and had a hard time naming his top five favourite songs

The Fela In Versace rapper collaborated with some of the biggest stars including DJ Tira and late rapper, Riky Rick

In one of the interview he did in 2022, Supa Mega shared that World Is Yours, Caiphus Song and F.R.E.E were some of his favourite tracks

AKA was one of the best hip-hop artists in Mzansi. The late rapper dropped hits on hits on hits before his untimely passing on Friday night, 10 February.

AKA named his top 5 favourite tracks. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Supa Mega was shot ddead on Florida Road in Durban while out with friends. His brutal murder was caught on camera and Mzansi is still reeling with shock after the clips surfaced online.

The star has collaborated with some of the biggest artists including Nigerian superstar Burna Boy, DJ Tira, K.O, Yanga Chief and Nasty C, among others. He has dropped hits including songs such as Lemons (Lemonade), Fela In Versace and All Eyes on Me.

AKA said ‘Don’t Forget to Pray’ and ‘World Is Yours’ were some of his favourite songs. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

In an interview in 2022, AKA picked his favourite top five songs. SAHipHopMag reports that the star said his tp five list changes all the time. In a clip of the interview, Supa Mega named his top 5 tracks in no particular order.

1. Bryanston Drive

AKA released the nanging track in 2017. It was featured on his Be Careful What You Wish For album. In the song, the hip-hop artist features his favourite collaborator, Anatii.

2. Don't Forget To Pray

In Don't Forget To Pray, AKA also featured music producer and rapper, Anatii. The single was also part of Supa Mega's Be careful What You Wish For project. It dropped in 2017.

3. The World Is Yours

The World is Yours was one of the lead singles on his Touch My Blood project. The album dropped in 2018. The song was nominated for a SAMA in the Record of the Year category. In the song's official music video, he features Bonang Matheba. They were dating at the time.

4. Caiphus Song

Caiphus Song was also one of the songs on his album, Touch My Blood. He released it in 2018. He did not feature anyone in the track. The video features former Isibaya actress Jessica Nkosi and rappers Emtee and L-Tido also make cameo appearances.

5. F.R.E.E

The star dropped the single titled F.R.E.E in the summer 2019. He featured late rapper Riky Rick and Afrotainment record label boss, DJ Tira. Even thoug the track is a hip-hop song, it has some Amapiano elements in it.

AKA's body arrives in Johannesburg

In related news, Briefly News reported that AKA's body has arrived in Johannesburg. The rapper's lawyer confirmed that AKA's family returned with his remains from Durban on Sunday.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula reportedly described Supa Mega's murder as an assassination. AKA was fatally shot in Durban on Friday night. Mbalula also questioned the motive behind the Fela In Versace hitmaker's shooting.

The ANC politician further said AKA's murder was a hit. According to SABC News, Mbalula added that government believes in the capacity of the police to "get to the bottom of this".

