Mzansi rapper Cassper Nyovest took to his timeline to share that he's super excited about his upcoming rap album

The Siyathandana hitmaker switches between Amapiano and hip-hop music and his post suggests that he's working on a hip-hop album

Reacting to Mufasa's post, rap lovers advised him to get a writer to pen his verses for his next project and others said he should listen to AKA's album for inspiration

Cassper Nyovest is working on his new hip-hop project. The rapper took to his timeline to let his stans know that his next project got to be lit.

Cassper Nyovest is excited about his next rap album. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The star switches from Amapiano to hip-hop. Sometimes he releases an Amapiano project and when he's feeling himself, he goes back to his first love, rap music.

Taking to on Thursday night, 23 February, the Siyathandana hitmaker shared that he's not sure when he'll drop his new hip-hop album. wrote:

"My next rap album gadda be lit. Whenever that will be. Ima SPAZZ!!!"

Hip-hop heads react to Cassper Nyovest's post

Rap fans took to Mufasa's comment section on the microblogging app and share mixed reactions. Some advised him to get a writer for his next project while others said he must draw inspiration from late rapper, AKA's new album, Mass Country.

@H4RLAN commented:

"Feature the youngins and get a writer."

@EarlKay_SA wrote:

"I write raps bro, I'm not saying I wanna write for you but please invite me to one of your sessions. You could bounce your ideas off me."

@Lavita_ said:

"For now bump Mass Country Nyovi, draw some inspiration from your late nemesis."

@OMG_itsK9 said:

"I believe in you."

@sihle_s1 commented:

"Please bring that Phumakim spirit back on your upcoming album, asseblief."

@deon6_ wrote:

"No pressure or anything like that but I think it'd be beautiful for Forbes to get a tribute on there. For your country's hip hop."

@papiwakogae added:

"I fell in love with you coz of your rap! You made me believe in SA rap."

AKA's posthumous album Mass Country drops

In other music news, Briefly News reported that AKA's posthumous album dropped on Friday, 24 February. The slain rapper's fans known as the Megacy are going wild over the project.

Supa Mega had finished working on the album when he was shot dead in Durban on 10 February. The assassinated hip-hop artist features rappers such as Blxckie, Emtee, and his girlfriend Nadia Nakai on the album.

The hashtag #MassCountry is topping the trends list on Twitter. AKA's excited fans are sharing his lyrics and their favourite tracks on the project.

