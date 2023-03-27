DJ Black Coffee is on a mission to make more hits, and South African music lovers can't wait for their fav

The Grammy Award-winning music producer had peeps jumping with joy when videos of his studio session with singing sensation Elaine and US star Sabrina Claudio went viral

Social media users said that the music the star is currently working on would be a hit, and they can't wait for its release

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

South African music lovers have shared mixed reactions to a viral video of DJ Black Coffee in the studio with Elaine and Sabrina Claudio.

Black Coffee got his fans ecstatic after getting in the studio with Elaine and US star Sabrina Claudio. Image: @realblackcoffee, @elaineofficial and @sabribaclaudio

Source: Instagram

Anyone that listens to DJ Black Coffee knows that the star always produces bangers, and this one will not be an exception.

DJ Black Coffee makes music with Elaine and Sabrina Claudio

TimesLIVE reports fans went wild when the popular Instagram page Culture Collector shared snippets of the Grammy Award-winning music producer making music with South African singing sensation Elaine and US singer Sabrina Claudio. The caption of the post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"Black Coffee & Elaine are currently in overseas, spotted in the studio with American Singer & Songwriter."

Black Coffee's fans react to video of him making music with Elaine and Sabrina Claudio

South African music lovers said they couldn't wait for the new music that DJ Black Coffee is cooking with the two talented singers. Many said it would be a hit.

@jxda.c said:

"It’s gonna be a hit."

@lianet_h wrote:

"SO READYYY ✨"

sahiohop2day commented:

"Representing ❤️"

DJ Black Coffee keeps making major moves

The internationally acclaimed star has been making significant moves. He recently announced that he would be performing in the Madison Square Garden in New York City in October. He wrote:

"New York City! Have you heard the news? 207 short days until I make my @thegarden debut. @americanexpress card members have exclusive access to tickets from now until Thursday."

Blxckie flys South African flag high after heading to studio with international star Nelly Furtado

In more news about SA stars going international, Briefly News reported that Blxckie is the star of the moment, and it seems he is on his way to the top. The star, who has been on a winning streak since his arrival on the entertainment scene, is about to go international.

Blxckie is flying the country's flag high overseas. The rapper has been making waves and having fire performances.

According to TimesLIVE, Blxckie showed his fans at the South by Southwest (SXSW) 2023 event in Texas an unforgettable performance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News