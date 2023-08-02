Cassper Nyovest has celebrated his album Tsholofelo turning nine with a video clip of him and the late Pro Kid

The two rappers were in the studio with music-producing duo Ganja Beatz recording Isinkwa

Nyovest declared his debut album to be the best-selling hip hop project in South Africa and asked fans to name their favourite

Cassper Nyovest has reminisced on the good old days when he was in the studio with the late Pro Kid.

Cassper Nyovest is preparing to drop his next album after postponing it.

Source: Instagram

Cassper speaks about the success of his album Tsholofelo, takes it back to the time he was in studio with Pro Kid

Fans of the rap star cannot believe that it has been nine years since Cassper Nyovest released Tsholofelo.

Casssper spoke fondly about his debut album on his Twitter account and declared it the best-selling rap album in South Africa.

''My first studio album Tsholofelo dropped today, nine years ago. Here’s a clip of the Legendary ProKid and I in the studio with Ganja Beatz, making one of the songs on the best-selling South African hip hop album of all time."

He also shared a clip from his studio session with Pro Kid recording his verse for Isinkwa.

Netizens praise Cassper and Pro Kid for making a masterpiece

Fans applauded Cassper for even landing a feature with the late rap icon.

@TFR_Master said:

"The opportunity to work with Pro Kid itself is a privilege. Legendary."

@DonCortez1 said:

"Tsibip is the hardest track you've ever made, my bro."

@Sir_elleassgeh said:

"Timeless album, legendary! Iconic... the best hip hop album ever in Africa!!!"

@blackpridexox said:

"PRO was something else man."

@treylan_vicious said:

"When Tsholofelo dropped, that was the peak of South African Hip Hop. There was fresh air in the Industry!!!!"

Cassper Nyovest postpones his upcoming album release date

After promising fans a new album, Cassper Nyovest delayed the album's release.

His forthcoming album is titled Solomon and was due to be released on 28 July 2023.

"I’m sorry y’all. The positive news is that all is now fixed, and we will have a new date and single in the next week."

Cassper pays tribute to Pro Kid on what would have been his 40th birthday

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest paid a moving tribute to the late Pro Kid on his 40th birthday.

The rapper joined the many celebrities who spoke fondly of Pro Kid in moving messages.

