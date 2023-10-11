A-Reece is a little over a week away from the release of his highly-anticipated project, Paradise 2 ( P2 )

As fans impatiently wait for the project to arrive, they engaged in a discussion over A-Reece's 2022 EP, DEADLINES: FREE P2

Slimes debated over the project, where some said the EP is one of Reece's best work

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Slimes argued over the superiority of A-Reece's EP, 'DEADLINES: FREE P2' where some claimed it's hit best. Images: theboydoingthings

Source: Instagram

A-Reece is gearing up to release his long-awaited project, Paradise 2 on 21 October and is also on the road for the Reece Effect tour. The rapper's fans are ecstatic over finally getting to hear P2 after years of waiting and engaged in a friendly debate over his 2022 release, DEADLINES: FREE P2.

Slimes and rap fans were divided as others believed that DEADLINES is Reece's best EP, while others actively debunked the claims.

A-Reece fans debate over DEADLINES EP

In a Twitter (X) post shared by A-Reece's fan page, Reece Centre, the user claimed that DEADLINES: FREE P2 is the rapper's best EP.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

The project was released in 2022 and despite criticism over the rapper's delay in releasing P2, the project was well-received:

"DEADLINES is A-REECE 's Best EP."

Slimes were more than ready to engage in an A-Reece discussion, where others agreed with the author's statement:

AyandaStevens said:

"THIS IS COMMON KNOWLEDGE!!!"

Yaya_Nogenga10 agreed:

"By Far!"

tshepiiiso_ responded:

"I agree."

On the other hand, other fans countered the argument with receipts:

TheRealNdumisoM asked:

"Deadlines better than And I'm only 21???"

Freewilli10 said:

"Cap 'And I’m only 21'. That’s his best EP."

abc1234521learn commented:

"'And I’m only 21' is the best EP by A-Reece."

A-Reece embarks on Reece Effect tour

Toward the end of August 2023, A-Reece announced that he would be bringing back his popular Reece Effect shows with a country-wide tour.

The tour will see the rapper journey through Cape Town, Pretoria, Johannesburg, and Durban. Having kicked off the Durban show on a high, the rapper is set to heat up the Cape Town leg of his show on 14 October:

"Cape Town you are up next!"

Nasty C addresses beef with A-Reece

In a recent report, Briefly News shared the details behind NastyC's candid discussion about his long-standing feud with A-Reece.

As the rappers focus on their respective careers while both are on tour, it's clear that although their fans and media outlets continue to fuel their feud, the emcees have moved on.

Nasty C made a bold statement that he is the best rapper on the continent, saying he has never met anyone in Africa who can defeat him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News