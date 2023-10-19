Rapper Gigi Lamayne is working on her upcoming album, motivated by a message from her supportive father

Rapper Gigi Lamayne has been working hard in the studio to release the best rap album. Although she hasn't shared much details about her upcoming body of work, the star posted a sweet message she received from her father.

Gigi Lamayne has shared a heartwarming message from her father. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Gigi Lamayne shows love to her father

Parents are usually our greatest supporters. For award-winning rapper Gigi Lamayne, her father is her number-one hype man. The star recently left her followers in their feels when she shared a motivating message she received from her dad.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Mashonisa hitmaker said her father told her to do her best on her upcoming body of work, and she has no choice but to oblige. She wrote:

"My dad asked me to rap hard on my next album so the girl said yes anything below @youngstacpt @jimmywizmusic @shane_eagle @landrose__ @postmalone @wakaflocka @tylayaweh @50cent @liltunechi ain’t cutting it. ‍♀️ "

Gigi Lamayne's fans can't wait for her album

Mzansi hip-hop heads already know that Gigi will release bangers only on her next album. Many took to her page to express their excitement.

@nadianakai wrote:

"Beautiful girl!!! "

@nosiipho.m said:

"You tagged all the goats, album gonna be a "

@jimmywizmusic noted:

"You know What time it is "

@braaimanrihanna added:

"Confidence you glow ❤️❤️"

@gflashrecored said:

"You hot like a two plate "

Gigi Lamayne drops bars in Africa Is Not a Jungle, fans weigh in: “Best female rapper in SA”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Gigi Lamayne is celebrating the successful release of her new EP, Vision, and can't help but show off her impressive lyricism. The rapper dropped videos rapping along to Africa Is Not A Jungle, and has fans in awe of her rapping abilities.

The Ice Cream hitmaker recently put up an impressive performance at this year's Back to the City festival and shared some clips.

