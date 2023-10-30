The South African Music Industry Council (SAMIC) has broken its silence on the SAMAs being cancelled

It is urging the government to reconsider the decision announced by KZN MEC Siboniso Duma to withdraw from hosting the ceremony in Durban

The cancellation came after the ActionSA called for the budget assigned to host the 29th South African Music Awards (SAMAs) to be reviewed

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

SIMCA is calling for an urgent review of the SAMA29 cancellation from Durban after being canned. Images: @kzngov/Twitter, @PhilMphela/Twitter, Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images via Getty Images Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Calls to have the 29th South African Music Awards (SAMAs) return to the playground of Africa, Durban, be reinstated are growing. The South African Music Industry Council (SAMIC) has also voiced its plea of appeal.

SAMIC motions Zizi Kodwa and Cyril Ramaphosa to reinstate the SAMA29 in Durban

According to The South African, the president of the council, Vusi Leeuw, appealed to the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa and President Cyril Ramaphosa to reconsider the decision announced by MEC Sibiniso Duma:

PAY ATTENTION:

“The entire industry was let down by the decision to cancel the South African Music Awards. While we celebrate our rugby team, the Bokke, we want our minister, who has been absent on this issue, to return to the country.

"Along with the president, we’re pushing for an urgent meeting to ensure this matter is addressed with the utmost respect and urgency it deserves. The consequences are significant.”

Why were the SAMA's cancelled?

The ceremony scheduled to be hosted in Durban on 11 November was scrapped after the ActionSA refused the multi-million budget set aside by KZN for the awards.

Duma announced during a press briefing held last week Wednesday that after consulting with the ANC, the show would have to find a new home following public outcry on alleged mismanagement of taxpayers' money.

Ramaphosa's spokesperson confirmed that the president called Duma to halt the funds from being released to hosting the awards in the province.

RiSA responds to the SAMAs being called off

In another Briefly News report, hosts of the SAMAs, the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA), said it only knew on the eleventh hour that the show was canned.

It also thanked MEC Duma for his efforts to host the awards in Durban, saying it would have pumped in R350 in profit for the city.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News