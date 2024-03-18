Internationally acclaimed DJ and producer Black Coffee recently dropped an amapiano set

A viral video of the star playing an amapiano set live at the Balcony Mix Africa concert was shared on social media

Many netizens shared in the comment section their thoughts on his recent set

DJ Black Coffee dropped an amapiano set live at an event recently. Image: @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Internationally acclaimed DJ and producer Black Coffee shocked many fans and followers with his recent Balcony Mix Africa concert set.

Black Coffee jumps in on amapiano

Social media is buzzing as DJ Black Coffee made headlines once again after showing off his lavish luxury car collection with Cassper Nyovest during his star-studded birthday party.

Recently, the 48-year-old star jumped in on amapiano. A viral video of himself dropping a piano set during his performance at the Major League DJz Balcony Mix Africa concert on Saturday, 16 March 2024, was posted by a Twitter (X) user @Ke_Arturo and captioned it:

"Black Coffee dropping piano set at Balcony Mix."

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Black Coffee's viral video

Many fans and followers of the star reacted online to his viral video of him performing amapiano live. See some of the comments below:

@TEARSJR wrote:

"This track anyone can rock it will still get the crowd moved but it just slap different when it’s coffee this man his iconic on this."

@XUFFLER said:

"Prince KayBee should also humble himself and drop a piano."

@KraedWorldwide responded:

"Finally done away with gate keeping saw the genre is international."

@mabaso_katleho commented:

"The real black coffee with know."

@PoPo_Van_LoKo tweeted:

"If my girl doesn’t start looking at me the way reason is to Black Coffee ko dumpa motho."

@jama0unique mentioned:

"Reason is a real example of adapt or die he reinvent himself many times to survive many adversities."

Black Coffee speaks about gifting his ex

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Black Coffee's story about gifting a luxurious car to his ex and receiving an underwhelming response from her.

Coffee was dragged for trying to buy his ex's love with material things despite having reportedly done her dirty countless times.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News