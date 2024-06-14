Joyous Celebration singer Nozipho Phiri is preparing to record her highly anticipated solo album at Goshen City Church in Johannesburg on 29 June 2024

Joyous Celebrations singer Nozipho Phiri is preparing to record her highly anticipated solo album. The album will be recorded at the Goshen City Church in Westdene, Johannesburg, on 29 June 2024.

Joyous Celebration singer Nozipho Phiri has shared details about her debut solo album. Image: Provided

Source: Original

Nozipho Phiri chats about her debut album

South African gospel music lovers are in for a special treat as the talented Nozipho Phiri is preparing to record her solo album. The star promises to showcase her versatility as an artist by blending traditional South African gospel elements with contemporary influences.

In a statement shared with Briefly News, Nozipho said the album reflects her faith journey. The star, who faced challenging times, including the deaths of her mother and sister, discovered the necessity to delve deeply into her faith and persevere in ministering through music even amidst her grieving process. She said:

"This album is a profound reflection of my personal faith journey. Each song is a heartfelt expression that originates from the depths of my soul's encounters with the grace of God."

What can fans expect from Nozipho Phiri's solo album?

Phiri has cemented her place as one of the best vocalists in Mzansi with her passionate performances and commanding voice. Her powerful soprano vocals have made her a standout member of the internationally acclaimed Joyous Celebration Choir.

As the highly anticipated recording day draws near, Nozipho teased her fans with the promise of special surprises and potential collaborations. With a network of industry friends and colleagues at her disposal, fans can only speculate on which artists she will feature on her upcoming project.

