Jub Jub: 'Uyajola 9/9' Fans Disappointed as 'You Promised to Marry Me' Replaces Show

Uyajola 9/9 fans were surprised on Sunday night when You Promised to Marry Me aired instead of their favourite show

Jub Jub's surprised fans who had been waiting to watch his show shared that they already miss the star

Jub Jub and Moja Love channel had not informed viewers that the recent season Uyajola 9/9 ended last Sunday, 31 October

Jub Jub's fans have shared that they missed him on Sunday night, 7 November. Uyajola 9/9 viewers were disappointed when You Promised to Marry Me aired instead of their favourite show.

Jub Jub's 'Uyajola 9/9'has been replaced by 'You Promised to Marry Me'. Image: @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

Jub Jub or Moja Love did not inform his fans that the show had come to an end during the last episode last Sunday. Many of his stans waited for the 9pm show but instead Moshe Ndiki's You Promised to Marry Me aired its first episode in Uyajola's slot.

Surprised fans of Uyajola 9/9 took to Twitter to share their views on the way the show's latest season ended. Check out some of their comments below:

@MPHOWAVHADAU said:

"Uyajola99 season ended but it’s trending number 1 hai Jub Jub is strong. Buya buti!"

@Taliban_Salie wrote:

"No more #Uyajola99, we can cheat in peace."

@lasizwe commented:

"Where is our fighter Jub Jub."

@BonganiDlomo21 wrote:

"#uyajola99 Sundays will never be the same."

@Muntumuyeza said:

"I'm trying my best to enjoy this show but deep down inside I know I miss #Uyajola99."

@Themba65531838 commented:

"#Uyajola99... So they decided not to let us know that last Sunday was the last episode of the season. Who's cheating now."

@BraxtonTracelee added:

"I miss Jub Jub already."

Jub Jub stops a taxi full of passengers just to speak to a cheater

In related news, Briefly News reported that Jub Jub served Mzansi three lit episodes on Sunday night, 31 October. Uyajola 9/9 was in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape to film all the hilarious action for the viewers.

Fans of the show laughed out loud when Jub Jub and his crew stopped a whole minibus taxi with passengers inside and asked the driver about a couple who was in the taxi.

A young woman had asked Jub Jub to investigate if her boo was cheating on her and they found him in the taxi with his side chick. When the man got out of the taxi, he ran for his dear life but Jub and his crew caught him and brought him back to his main dish.

Source: Briefly.co.za