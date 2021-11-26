MaYeni trended again on social media following Thursday night's touching episode of Uthando Nesthembu

The viewers of he reality show discussed how MaYeni was unbothered during the tense meeting between polygamist Musa Mseleku and his four wives

They laughed out loud at the fact that she was playing Candy Crush on her phone while Mseleku was addressing the meeting

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

MaYeni is trending again on social media following Thursday night's episode of Uthando Nesthembu. The reality TV star decided to play cellphone games during a serious family meeting about their children.

'Uthando Nesthembu's MaYeni was seen playing Candy Crush during a tense family meeting. Image: @khanya.yeni

Source: Instagram

Polygamist Musa Mseleku was addressing the meeting after he and his four wives visited a local chief to discuss serious matters such as his will and how he wants each of his four households to have a son to take care of his wives and daughters should anything happen to him.

While the tense debriefing was continuing, MaYeni was on her phone busy with the game. Many viewers of the show think she's addicted to the game while some laughed out loud because she seemed unbothered at the meeting.

The fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on MaYeni's behaviour. Check some of their comments below:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@Kagiso_Mtsenga said:

"Lol did MaYeni Say 'uSh*di' like as in 'Sh*t' live on a National TV, I Stan Queen of Candy Crush shame."

@joy_zelda commented:

"MaYeni playing Candy Crush at the meeting unbothered."

@fanelwa_carllon said:

"Mayeni remains my fave like she's so chilled with her Candy Crush. Ah soldier!!"

@MadlalalaAndile wrote:

"#Uthandonesthembu MaYeni is definitely my spirit animal, yey she's so unbothered shym I love her."

@NotThatPhumi commented:

"The country would like to know what level MaYeni is on ku Candy crush? @Mzansimagic do right by us please."

@Gugu_Zullu added:

"I wonder what level of Candy Crush is Mayeni on by now."

MaYeni blasted for being rude

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Uthando Nesthembu viewers slammed MaYeni. The reality TV star decided to play c during a serious family meeting about their children.olours on the latest episode of the reality show on Thursday night, 21 October.

The fans of the show took to social media to share their disappointment in her behaviour after MaYeni failed to acknowledge MaKhumalo for the love she shows to her kids. MaKhumalo doesn't have children of her own.

The hashtag #UthandoNesthembu trended on Twitter following the epic episode. @TEEKAYFINEST1 commented:

"We thought MaMkhulu was the unkind one but yiey it's MaYeni, she acts like she was forced into this marriage."

Source: Briefly.co.za