Umkhokha viewers are raving about Deli Malinga's performance as MaMzobe in the first season of the telenovela

Umkhokha aired its last episode on Sunday night and the fans of the show praised Deli for slaying her role and also applauded the show's production team

MaMzobe slayed many of her church members during Season 1 of the show as two families fought over church leadership positions

The viewers of Umkhokha have taken to social media to praise actress, Deli Malinga. The star portrayed the character of MaMzobe in the lit telenovela.

Deli Malinga portrayed the character of MaMzobe in Season 1 of 'Umkhokha'. Image: @dellymalinga9

Source: Instagram

The show aired its last episode on Sunday night, 26 December. The stans of the soapie have been talking about how Deli slayed her role in Season 1 of the drama series.

MaMzobe is an evil woman who was out to get revenge for her late daughter. Her stans have shared that she's one of the baddest villains they've ever seen on Mzansi TV.

The fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Season 1 of the show. Apart from applauding Deli Malinga, they also praised the whole production team.

@Thando_EC said:

"As long as MaMzobe is alive, there will be a Season 2!"

@TheMqhele wrote:

"MaMzobe is the baddest TV villain I’ve ever seen. Overall, great production, every episode had a punch, absolutely loved it."

@Kagiso_Mtsenga commented:

"LOL, MaMzobe wasn't going to go down without a fight, shame. I stan the Queen, her tricks neh."

@Rato_Luv added:

"If never giving up was a person,yoh Mamzobe! As we wait for Season 2. Big ups to the production team, the whole season was fire."

Source: Briefly News