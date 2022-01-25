Imbewu: The Seed viewers will be missing yet another familiar face as Nkanyiso Mchunu verified that he won’t return for his role as Nkululeko through a statement on Facebook

The actor didn’t detail his reasons for leaving but a source reached out to City Press , alleging a compensation dispute with production led to his decision

Although a spokesperson confirmed a disagreement with producers was a factor, Nkanyiso opted to cite a mysterious new project for his exit on the soapie

Imbewu: The Seed has lost another lead actor and Nkanyiso Mchunu confirmed it on social media. The performer took to Facebook on Friday to explain that his working relationship with the eTV show was over.

Nkanyiso Mchunu has shared that he's left his role as Nkululeko on 'Imbewu: The Seed'. Image: @nkanyisomchunu_/Instagram

Nkayiso, who played Nkululeko in the show, posted a picture of himself posing with a salute hand gesture. He accompanied the image with his statement, which read:

“This is me signing out. Imbewu and I have decided to end our working relationship, I’d like to thank the production for the opportunity and platform to showcase what I can do. Thank you to everyone who supported me throughout this journey.”

Although he didn’t give any further details, City Press reported that a pay negotiation gone wrong resulted in his exit. The publication included a quote from a source who is allegedly close to the show. It read:

“He complained about his salary and being overworked since he was the main lead. They couldn’t agree on his pay, so he decided to call it quits.”

Thapelo Ramatui, a spokesperson for the show, verified that a disagreement with the production house was indeed a contributing factor to Nkyaniso’s exit. However, the issues with production do not seem to be limited to the actor. Another source claimed:

“Everyone’s leaving the show – and they’re not only actors. Make-up people are also leaving, while support staff, including admin and media relations people, have left too.”

Nkanyiso has not addressed the conflict with GrapeVine productions since announcing his departure. Instead, he told City Press that he is working on a new project that he could not mention yet.

Buhle Samuels sets the record straight on her ‘Imbewu’ exit, claims she quit due to creative differences

In more stories concerning former Imbewu actors, Briefly News previously reported that Buhle Samuels slammed claims that she was sacked from her job on the popular soapie. She took to Twitter to detail her side of the story under Phil Mphela’s original tweet making the claims.

Buhle Samuels broke down about what really happened regarding her role on Imbewu. In a brief list, Buhle explained that she wasn’t fired as speculations asserted, but quit to avoid playing another gold digger character.

While stating the facts according to her, Buhle advised Phil Mphela to seek the truth from reputable sources before presenting such claims. Her clarifying tweet was followed by a mini-rant that sought to clear her name from a diva reputation.

