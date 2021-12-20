Buhle Samuels cleared her name after rumours that she was fired from Imbewu surfaced, urging Phil Mphela to verify his facts under a tweet in which he claimed she was given the boot

She further explained that she was ready for challenges that the Imbewu script would not offer in the future, resulting in her leaving

Samuels also denounced allegations that she is difficult to work with by explaining what went down behind the scenes of previous shows she worked on

Actress Buhle Samuels slammed claims that she was sacked from her job on the popular soapie, Imbewu. She took to Twitter to detail her side of the story under Phil Mphela’s original tweet making the claims.

Buhle Samuels clears the air on what really happened with her position on 'Imbewu.' Image: @buhlesamuels/Instagram

Buhle Samuels broke down about what really happened regarding her role on Imbewu on Friday evening. In a brief list, Buhle explained that she wasn’t fired as speculations asserted, but quit to avoid playing another gold digger character.

While stating the facts according to her, Buhle advised Phil Mphela to seek the truth from reputable sources before presenting such claims. Her clarifying tweet was followed by a mini-rant that sought to clear her name from a diva reputation. She said:

“I was also “fired” from my last job! A job I left because I felt I needed growth and didn’t feel it was possible in that environment. Next thing I’m labelled hard to work with, “a diva.” I have never been that person. People in any production I have worked with can attest to this!”

Confused fans sounded off on the situation in the comments section as they defended Mphela’s consistency when it comes to gathering sources. See some of the discussion below:

@Nthabza2 wrote:

“Phil always claims to verify his stories, I wonder what happened to this one.”

@gracious_Baloi commented:

“And they decided to let you go instead of changing the storyline. Okay cool. Got it.”

@very_zuluwoman said:

“So in essence you were fired or "relieved of your role" like he said?”

@TuChelsea12 added:

“Technically what she explained there is the same as what Phil said. If you decline the job am giving you I will have no option but to fire you. Coz she didn't resign she just didn't accept the role given to her (technically insubordination).”

