Masasa Mbangeni Hypes Up ‘The Republic’ Viewers, Hints at a Possible Funeral

Masasa Mbangeni has hinted at a possible funeral on The Republic following a dramatic episode on Sunday night

The telenovela about dirty politics and government trended on social media after an eventful episode last night

The actress also thanked all the viewers who watched the show and commented on Twitter and asked them to wear black the next time the show airs

Masasa Mbangeni has taken to social media to hype up The Republic fans following an eventful episode on Sunday night, 30 January.

Masasa Mbangeni and Florence Masebe are part of ‘The Republic’ cast. Image: @madlomo2

Source: Instagram

The actress hinted at a possible funeral following the latest dramatic episode of the show, which is centred around government leadership and dirty politics. The viewers of the show flooded the timeline with their views after watching the epic show.

Seeing their comments, Masasa Mbangeni also took to Twitter to leave a hint for the viewers of the telenovela and her followers. The star also showed appreciation to tweeps who watched the show. She hinted:

"Thank you for watching with us friends? Next week same time. Here’s a hint- wear black."

Peeps took to her comment section to share who they think has died on the drama series. Most assumed that MK's funeral will take place in the next episode.

@nt_leonard asked:

"Are we attending a funeral?"

@Lady_Blvck wrote:

"If it's MK's, I'm definitely buying a new outfit."

@SisQavile commented:

"Are we attending MK's funeral?"

@Shima06831480 added:

"There's a funeral in The Republic?"

Masasa Mbangeni again denies being pregnant

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Masasa Mbangeni has warned peeps that being nosy will lead them into trouble after rumours of her pregnancy surfaced again on social media.

The actress had posted a video of herself training when a troll jumped on her comments section to ask if she had a bun in the oven. The star took to her timeline to slam those who are spreading her pregnancy rumours.

TshisaLIVE reports that Masasa Mbangeni took to Twitter and told rumour mongers that their lies will catch up with them someday. She wrote:

"I post my boxing video and someone asked me if I’m pregnant. Yazi nizofa."

