Big Brother Mzansi viewers have relished at the chemistry between Themba and Mpho after they shared a kiss live on national TV

The two housemates are the fans' faves to take home the R2 million price and their kiss sent the viewers into a frenzy

Young ladies who love Themba shared that they love the way he kisses after he smooched the stunning Mpho in front of all the other housemates

Big Brother Mzansi viewers have taken to social media to share their excitement after their faves Themba and Mpho kissed. Themba and Mpho are two of the housemates who are faves to win the R2 million at the end of the competition.

On Tuesday night, 1 February the two locked lips and sent their fans into a frenzy. Their names have been trending since they shared the kiss.

Big Brother Mzansi fans took to Twitter to share their views on the chemistry between Themba and Mpho. Most ladies said they loved the way Themba smooched Mpho.

@desireangelinah said:

"The way Themba and Mpho kissed, yhoo I love it."

@Sibusis68202371 wrote:

"#BBMzansi Themba is the best kisser."

@sissgugu commented:

"Themba and Mphowabadimo kissing, why am I happy?

@ShawtyLisa2 added:

"I love seeing this for my Ghost Themba & Mpho kissing, wow I trust Themba he won't lose focus even he kissed Mpho."

'Big Brother Mzansi' fans react to tension between Themba and Norman

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Big Brother Mzansi viewers took to social media recently to react to the brewing tension between Themba and Norman. The two housemates' names have been trending ever since they confronted each other.

Themba called Norman to the side and told him to speak to him face-to-face if he has a problem with him. Norman has apparently been trying to turn all the other housemates against Themba.

The fans of the show took to Twitter to share their reactions to the little situation between the two gents. Most shared that Themba is their fave in the Big Brother Mzansi house. @TWEETORACLE said:

"Given the way Norman talks frequently about Themba, it's either he is in awe of him or he's jealous of him. It's usually the latter than the former. Cos when people talk behind your back, it's not exactly cos they admire you especially when it's same gender."

