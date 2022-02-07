Zodwa Wabantu has asked South Africans to make a two-week stay in the Big Brother Mzansi house happen

Zodwa's name was mentioned when housemates talked about how it would be like in the house with her around

Social media users flooded Zodwa's post saying they would love to have her on the show to bring the much-needed spark

Reality TV star Zodwa Wabantu has reviewed that she is ready to enter the Big Brother Mzansi house for two weeks.

Zodwa Wabantu has asked fans to make a 2-week stay in the 'Big Brother Mzansi' house possible. Image: @Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images, @zodwalibram/Instagram

This comes after her name came up in the Big Brother Mzansi house when housemates discussed what it would be like if the controversial socialite joined them.

Speaking to fellow housemates Sis Tamera and Mvelo Terry said if Zodwa is allowed into the house she would not follow the house rules, ZAlebs reports.

She said:

"If Zodwa Wabantu comes, she will definitely break the rules."

Taking to her Instagram page, the Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored star said she was ready to be in the Big Brother Mzansi and asked her fans to make it happen.

She wrote:

"The Roommates want Zodwa Wabantu @bigbromzansi I need to be in that house for a 2 week visit. South Africans make it possible @bigbromzansi @bigbromzans."

Her fans and followers said they would love to see Zodwa in the house.

@rue_4_real wrote:

"I would love that. I will even take leave at work just to watch you in Big Brother ."

@zandylay said:

"Honestly, that House needs your vibe right now, bayabhora labantu."

@pinkievdmerwe commented:

"Multichoice will make millions in that 2 weeks."

