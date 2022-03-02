Themba has found his way into the hearts of many Big Brother Mzansi viewers and the people are prepared to keep him around

The housemate has developed a friendship with Gash1 and together they are providing Mzansi with quality entertainment

Fans of the reality show have taken to social media to express their mutual love for the heavily tattooed housemate

Themba has been solidified as a definite fan favourite in the Big Brother Mzansi house. Viewers have flooded social media trends with the housemate's name as they each share just how much they love him.

Big brother Mzansi viewers seem to agree that Themba needs to make it to the finale. The fans have expressed just how much they love the housemate's vibe.

Twitter trends have been flooded with Themba's name as the tweets pile up about the housemate. Many seem to agree that they need to keep voting to keep Themba in the house.

@laura114 said:

"Themba is my business, Themba is my poison, Themba is my drug … I will die here by Themba and come for Themba at your own risk."

@iris_hunnnaaaaayyyy wrote:

"Can we please show Themba love and actually spoil him with gifts and stuff??? Like BBNaija style??"

@ThabisoM98 tweeted:

"Themba winning the money means a bigger tattoo studio and employment opportunities for artists we all know the department of arts and culture does nothing to promote creative people like Themba, This guy is amazing."

@ngmk96 said:

"Honestly speaking no one forced me to like Themba I just watched the show for a few days and thought he was the most entertaining, authentic, relatable, unique, unpretentious, honest, influential person in that house."

Themba is a favourite in and outside of the house. SowetanLIVE reported that when Acacia was evicted from the house, the one person she said she would miss the most was Themba.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ viewers show love to Themba for being a straight talker

Briefly News reported that Themba is a fan fave in this season of Big Brother Mzansi. The housemates have been talking about how they want to explore all the opportunities they'll get when the show ends, but Themba is all bout his money.

The star told Big Brother is his latest Diary Session that his main focus is winning the R2 million.

He shared that he'll only take the future gigs that come with being a contestant on the reality show after winning the prize money.

