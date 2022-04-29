Big Brother Mzansi viewers are counting down the seconds till the premiere of the spin-off of the reality TV show titled Ses'Fikile

Ses'Fikile is a tell-all talk show hosted by Podcast and Chill co-presenter Sol Phenduka and his guests will be the former housemates

The much-awaited late-night show premieres today on Mzansi Magic and fans of the reality television show are ecstatic to see their favs back on their screens

Gashers are on the edges of their seats as they wait for the premiere of the much-anticipated talk show Ses'Fikile so they can hear what their fav has been up to.

Gash1's fans can't wait to see the former 'Big Brother Mzansi' housemate on the new talk show ‘Ses’Fikile’. Image: @_officialgash1

The tell-all show will see a few selected housemates share what they have been up to since leaving the house and also address some of the rumours that have been making rounds on social media.

Big Brother Mzansi fans are happy to see the housemates back in the spotlight, especially Gash1's fans. The second runner up has been trending on Twitter as his fans known as 'Gashers' count down the minutes to the premiere of the talk show.

@Kutlwano001 said:

"I'm ready for my King to bless my screen tonight. Are you ready? I don't think so! GUSHESHE WHAT? GUSHESHE WHO? Changer maGear."

@Chimcahnx001 added:

"Yoh today is going to be a GOOD day! . GASH1 IS BACK ON OUR SCREENS."

@b_baccount8 commented:

" I normally Netflix a lot but in the days Gashwen Brandon Mthombeni is on channel 163, will definitely watch sesfikile."

@Kay4841 wrote:

"I can't wait to see my boy Gashwen Brandon Mthombeni #SesFikile163 today @ 9h30pm.. Pls tune in."

