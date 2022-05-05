The much-anticipated The Real Housewives of Durban Reunion is almost here, and Mzansi cannot wait to see the wives back on the screens again

A teaser of the show was recently released, and one thing is for sure there is going to be drama and spicy clap backs

The show has been trending on Twitter as peeps discuss the wives' fashion hits and missed as well as Londie London throwing subtle shade at her castmates

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Real Housewives of Durban viewers are bracing themselves for an explosive reunion episode of the show. The second season of the popular Showmax reality television series ended a few weeks back, and fans anxiously waited for the reunion.

Londie London has been praised by 'The Real Housewives of Durban' viewers for throwing a dig at the ladies. Image: @londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

Showmax dropped a teaser of the much-anticipated reunion, and social media has been buzzing. The show promises to bring all the drama and fashion.

One particular moment when Londie London threw a dig at the wives caught Mzansi's attention. In the clip, the star dragged her castmates for starving to death while they were at a hotel. Fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the incident.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Many applauded Londie for her sassiness and for getting straight to the point.

@This_IsHombs wrote:

"Londi asked a pertinent question here. “Are you not Rich?” Sengaze nikhaliswe yiphango. Anyway, can’t wait for the Reunion, Love love that @DonovanGoliath is hosting ."

@monicaolebile added:

"I can’t wait for the real housewives reunion Londie asking the ladies if they aren’t rich is ending me."

RHOL vs RHOD: Mzansi reality show viewers want Durban Housewives to take notes from the Lagos ladies

Still on Mzansi TV shows, Briefly News previously reported that reality show lovers have taken to social media to share their thoughts on The Real Housewives of Durban and The Real Housewives of Lagos.

Many shared that they love the content the Nigerian queens are dishing out on the new reality show. They shared that the Lagos beauties are way ahead of the Durban ladies in terms of designer clothes, expensive hair, make-up and travelling, among other things.

Many people took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the latest episode of RHOL. They loved the way the Lagos women were private jetting to their holiday destinations while the Durban stunners, like Nonku Williams and LaConco, sometimes took their own cars when they were holidaying.

Source: Briefly News