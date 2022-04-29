The Real Housewives of Lagos topped the trends list following the latest episode of the show in which the queens of Nigeria were private jetting to their holiday destinations

Reality TV show lovers took to social media to compare RHOL to The Real Housewives of Durban and many agreed that RHOD s tars and producers must take notes

Many shared that the ladies from Nigeria dress better than the South African woman and are way more stylish than the Mzansi beauties

Reality show lovers have taken to social media to share their thoughts on The Real Housewives of Durban and The Real Housewives of Lagos.

Annie Ludick, Nonku Williams and LaCondo star in The Real Housewives of Durban. Image: @mrsannbition, @nonku_williams, @_laconco

Source: Instagram

Many shared that they love the content the Nigerian queens are dishing out on the new reality show. They shared that the Lagos beauties are way ahead of the Durban ladies in terms of designer clothes, expensive hair, make-up and travelling, among others things.

Many people took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the latest episode of RHOL. They loved the way the Lagos women were private jetting to their holiday destinations while the Durban stunners, like Nonku Williams and LaConco, sometimes took their own cars when they were holidaying.

@all_woke_things said:

"I hope the #RHODurban are taking note!! The private jets on #RHOLagos are private jetting and everyone is included."

@uhlemalo wrote:

"This private jet on #RHOLagos is what I expected Sorisha’s husband was going to get for the #RHODurban."

@Thee_mademoisel commented:

"The private jets are private jetting #RHOLagos cc #RHODurban."

@mama_sihle added:

"Nigerian content is always better in my opinion or any other African country except South Africa! Because those people accept themselves and how they live and are not afraid to show the flaws! In South Africa it's just same the thing we've seen in Western content! Acting all American."

RHOD viewers defend Nonku Willians, slam Annie

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that The Real Housewives of Durban trended on social media after dropping another spicy episode on Friday. The viewers of the reality show defended Nonku Williams and dragged Annie.

The fans claim other cast members of the show are ganging up on Nonku. The star's fans shared that their fave is the one who gives viewers juicy content every week.

The viewers also slammed Annie Ludick Mthembu for allegedly looking down on cast members who are not married. The hashtag #RHOD trended on Twitter as the viewers continue to share their thoughts on the latest episode.

