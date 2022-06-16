The Queen viewers were surprised to find out that Cebo suddenly doesn't know Goodness after they started dating in the latest episode of the show

The fans blasted the telenovela's writers for "forgetting" that Goodness went to Brutus' house and was introduced to his sons , including Cebo

, Goodness, who is Cebo's cousin's baby mother, spent a night with Cebo and many fans are not happy that all of a sudden they do not know each other at all

Cebo and Goodness are a new couple on The Queen. The viewers of the telenovela were surprised that Cebo, a role played by Ntobeko Mathebula, and Goodness suddenly don't know each other.

The viewers complained that the writers of the show are taking them for a ride because Goodness once went to Brutus' house and was introduced to his sons. Cebo is one of Brutus' sons, but suddenly he doesn't know Goodness.

They spent a night together in the latest episode of the show and are now dating. Goodness, a role played by Zenande Mfenyana, is also Cebo's cousin's baby mama. The fuming fans took to Twitter to call out the writers of the telenovela.

@mimi_wamama said:

"Goodness once went to Brutus's house and she was introduced as mama ka Mvelo to his sons, looks like the writers forgot."

@bee_bakwikwi2 wrote:

"They definitely did! Or they think we forgot!! Shame, they are playing with us."

@OlwethuThompson commented:

"So Cebo doesn't know Mvelo, I bet he doesn't even know Kagiso."

@MzukuluKaMasuku said:

"So Cebo really doesn't know who Goodness is? We're really played here."

@NamelessMuntu added:

"So Kagiso spent years and years sharpening Goodness’ bedroom skills only for his cousin Cebo to enjoy the tricks."

The Queen cancelled after 7 years on air

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that The Queen has reportedly been cancelled after being on air for seven years. Apparently the current season is the last season of the Mzansi Magic telenovela.

The soapie was one of the best shows in Mzansi when its late producer Shona Ferguson was still alive. It has been struggling to pull in the numbers since his passing.

Shona's wife Connie Ferguson has been trying her best to act while producing the show while still mourning the death of the love of her life. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reports that the show will not be renewed for another season.

