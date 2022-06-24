Gomora promises to bring an action-packed July 2022. Season 3 of Gomora will have Qhoqhoqho as a source of Terror. Thathi will be faced with an almost impossible decision to make. Pretty makes up one part an unexpected pairing. Who does Pretty end up with on Gomora in July 2022? Keep reading Gomora July 2022 teasers to find out.

'Gomora' will have countless thrills between Thathi's feud with Qhoqhoqho and Ntokozo getting more than he bargained for.

Mike Jr. will have an eventful July 2022 when trouble comes to look for him. Mazet is rooting for Thathi's demise. How can she hope to survive, given that her enemy gets the upper hand? Season 3 of Gomora will show Thathi's spiral.

Gomora July 2022 teasers

Qhoqhoqho's sinister plans have a resounding effect. Ntokozo is stuck in a major jam. Mike Junior is used as a pawn. Can he hope to survive when caught at crossfires? Here are Gomora July teasers for more.

'Gomora' will show Qhonoqhoqho getting the best of everyone as he destroys everyone.

1 July 2022, Friday: Episode 50

Ntokozo finds out that Qhoqhoqho already knew about his lies. A livid Gladys appears at last and stands up to Andy

4 July 2022, Monday: Episode 51

Thathi does not want to work with Mam’Sonto. Abdul offers Pretty a trip overseas. Ntokozo figures out that Qhoqhoqho may have more vile plans.

5 July 2022, Tuesday: Episode 52

Sonto leaves Thathi’s house without anyone's knowledge. Sizwe advises Gugu to leave Ntokozo alone. Pretty gets triggered by an old clip of herself singing.

6 July 2022, Wednesday: Episode 53

Mazet and Thathi have a boxing showdown. Sonto is determined to make Qhoqhoqho pay. Bongani lets Miss Madikizela knows he is returning to live with her.

7 July 2022, Thursday: Episode 54

Pretty does the unimaginable with Abdul. Bongani’s former wife is ready for his genius plan. Ntokozo gets injured.

8 July 2022, Friday: Episode 55

Ntokozo is in bad shape. Mr Labello is temporarily out of jail. Pretty chooses to confess to kissing her ex.

11 July 2022, Monday: Episode 56

Gladys has a romantic outing with Nkosinathi. Mr Leballo spoils Sibongile with a big gift. Qhoqhoqho offers to drive Gugu and Tshiamo.

12 July 2022, Tuesday: Episode 57

Mike Jr. makes the ultimate sacrifice for his partner. Sibongile gets an offer that is almost impossible to refuse.

13 July 2022, Wednesday: Episode 58

Mike Jr. arrives at the hospital while Teddy goes up against Sibongile over school shoes. Qhoqhoqho uses Mike Jr. to get to Thathi.

14 July 2022, Thursday: Episode 59

Mazet wants Qhoqhoqho to finish his plan to deal with Thathi. Nkosinathi admits that he is unsure what Gladys means after saying she “isn’t ready”.

15 July 2022, Friday: Episode 60

A seething Stompie gets violent with Mr Leballo. Pretty absent-mindedly uses a term on endearment with her ex. Qhoqhoqho visits Mike Jr. in hospital.

18 July 2022, Monday: Episode 61

Nkosinathi makes a choice that leaves Gladys stunned. Ntokozo plans against Qhoqhoqho. Zodwa (played by Sannah Mchunu) attempts to ensure Mr Leballo stays away from Sibongile.

19 July 2022, Tuesday: Episode 62

Nkosinathi clarifies that leaving is his only choice. Gugu ends things with Ntokozo. Qhoqhoqho wants Thathi to make an impossible choice about Mike Jr’s life.

20 July 2022, Wednesday: Episode 63

Thathi begs Qhoqhoqho for 24 hours to make a choice. Abdul offers Pretty to move to the US. A shaken Sibongile denies going gainst Mr Leballo.

21 July 2022, Thursday: Episode 64

Phumlani’s will is ready for the Molefes and the Ndabas. Sibongile changes her mind about Mr Leballo. Nkosinathi gets ready to leave Gomora.

22 July 2022, Friday Episode 65

Mazet and Sonto are undecided about what to do with Phumlani’s cash. Sibongile recalls the good times with Leballo and spins more tales. Thathi thrashes the apartment.

25 July 2022, Monday: Episode 66

Thathi is alarmed by what Qhoqhoqho does to Mike Jr., while Gladys welcomes Nkosinathi to her house. Sibongile leaves with Mr Leballo.

26 July 2022, Tuesday: Episode 67

Thathi battles to decide whether to spare Mike Jr. Sibongile finds it hard to find someone to help her. Gladys chooses to appreciate her recently found romance.

27 July 2022, Wednesday: Episode 68

Thathi makes a questionable decision. Sibongile finds out what freedom means outside of Gomora.

28 July 2022, Thursday: Episode 69

Nkosinathi shows Ntokozo who is boss . Sibongile gets a wake-up call. Mike Jr. leaves Thathi shaken with one name on his lips.

What will happen to the cast members of Gomora?

Gomora always delivers on drama as the hit series frequents trend list. Qhoqhoqho hopes to bring all the thrill in July 2022. Thathi will have to face off against him, but can she survive Qhoqhoqo's ruthless nature? Ntokozo seems to gain the upper hand but not for long, with Qhoqhoqho watching his every move. Find out if anyone can bring Qhoqhoqho down on weekdays at 7:30 p.m or catch up online.

Thathi

Thathi will have to gather her wits when her world comes crumbling down. Thathi faces a formidable foe in Qhoqhoqho who shows no mercy. When Mike Jr.'s life hangs in the balance, what will Thathi decide? A cruel choice that she will have to Her own life or his?

'Gomora' in July 2022 will be rough for Thathi, who has someone plotting her downfall. To make matters worse, she will be saddled with a hard choice.

Ntokozo

Another target of Qhoqhoqho, Ntokozo, will have to be careful. When Qhoqhoqho goes on a rampage for revenge, Ntokozo, who plays detective, bites off more than he can chew when he learns himself in a hospital. The fight will not be over for him as he has to find a way to survive while in a vulnerable location.

'Gomora' has Ntokozo clashing against Qhoqhoqho and ends up hurt, but can he eventually get the upper hand?

