Isono brings eTV some drama with the two-faced queen villain Mary, who works alongside druglords while being a community leader. How will Mary balance her public life as a saint and her underworld personality? Gabriel must work alongside Mary, but can they get along? Abednego brings some dramatic prison action as he tries to survive. Keep reading Isono July 2022 teasers to find out more.

Millicent mingles with Simon's life but ends up in an unexpected situation. There is trouble in Paradise for Esther and Mncedisi. Mary has to juggle pleasing the community and her criminal activities. Will she be successful in July 2022?

Isono July 2022 teasers

Mary has to deal with Abiola, who makes her own demands about helping their community. Meanwhile, Gabriel poses a set of challenges as she tries to get him on her side. Here are Isono July 2022 teasers for more titbits.

1 July 2022, Friday: Episode 60 (Betrayal)

Mary and Gabriel must face off again when the drug business returns to normal. Esther lies to Makwande, and Millicent (played by Natasha Thahane) gets vulnerable.

4 July 2022, Monday: Episode 61 (Heartbreak and hardships)

Gabriel lets Mary know about his idea to help out an imprisoned Ab. Meanwhile, Abiola urges Mary to fight the drug problem within the community. Mncedisi gets a special request from the minister. Zakwe and Lesedi get closer than ever.

5 July 2022, Tuesday: Episode 62 (Mama knows best)

Mary makes a decision about her alliance with Abednego. Mncedisi needs Mary to see him just as he spots a chance to gain an advantage. Millicent will do anything to be noticed by her boss and begins plotting.

6 July 2022, Wednesday: Episode 63 (The big Wi-Fi launch)

Millicent becomes a conniving drama queen when she holds tryouts for dancers for her event at Solacious. AB and Hashmi make a bargain. Esther dresses differently to please Mncedisi; will it work?

7 July 2022, Thursday: Episode 64 (The kids)

Gabriel is stuck between a rock and a hard place when he finds out what Mary has planned. Esther and Mncedisi are in a rocky place and she demands answers. Simon goes to extremes to try and sabotage Millicent's party.

8 July 2022, Friday: Episode 65 (Have you said your prayers?)

Mary has a risky idea that could get the kids arrested. Gabriel shows off his genius and why he never gets caught off-guard. Esther and Mncedisi are not able to reconcile. Meanwhile, Simon makes an unsafe agreement.

11 July 2022, Monday: Episode 66 (The last lamb brought back to the fold)

Abednego thinks he is regaining his power but has to humble Gazati permanently. Gabriel starts to think about changing his life, but Mary gets vulnerable to get what she wants. Esther feels like she is no longer in control of her love life. Simon's party night is a disastrous affair.

12 July 2022, Tuesday: Episode 67 (Taking chances)

Mary (played by Ntathi Moshesh) makes attempts to create some good publicity, but it all goes askew. Gabriel makes a religious decision. Millicent tells Noluthando all about Simon. What will Millicent's choice mean for Simon?

13 July 2022, Wednesday: Episode 68 (Big decisions)

Abednego and Hashmi clash over who is in charge in jail. Lesedi is not sure about the adoption. Simon may be losing his crush without trying.

14 July 2022, Thursday: Episode 69 (New life)

Gabriel's mission to become a new person goes wrong after Titi has a public meltdown. Lesedi chooses the possibility of having a family over Zakwe. Hashmi is ready to get his revenge. Ab’s turf is unstable.

15 July 2022, Friday: Episode 70 (Troubled waters)

Abiola may not be saved when Gabriel finds out about the Makinde family’s dangerous secret.

18 July 2022, Monday: Episode 71 (You can never wake up)

Gabriel and Mary fight about his baptism and relationship with Abiola. Abednego makes an unlikely alliance in jail. Esther tries to maintain Voice of Elegance together when she finds out that Lesedi will be adopted.

19 July 2022, Tuesday: Episode 72 (Broken Promises)

Abednego denies Gazati's request. Gabriel tries to lend a hand to the Makindes, but disaster strikes. Lesedi gets hurt while Simon gets embarrassed publicly.

20 July 2022, Wednesday Episode 73 (A family isn't a family without secrets )

Ayo has to cope with the aftermath of her mother's activities. Mncedisi gets a hold of damaging pictures. Lesedi 's expectations for her future change. Simon accomplishes a big life goal.

21 July 2022, Thursday: Episode 74 (Father Gabriel's confession)

Gabriel suddenly offers to assist Mncedisi in his corrupt campaign for political progress, but with ulterior motives.

22 July 2022, Friday: Episode 75 (Tainted Picture)

Gabriel pushes Nceba to give up his political run or be subject to public embarrassment. Noluthando is unable to choose between Casey and Simon. Lesedi tries to find Zakwe.

25 July 2022, Monday: Episode 76 (Love and confessions)

Abiola exposes that he is narrow-minded while at church, making Gabriel feel uneasy. Simon locks Casey up. Zakwe hears bad news about his mother.

26 July 2022, Tuesday: Episode 77 (Coming Out)

Abednego's triumphs do not last as Diedricks starts to get close with his inquiries.

27 July 2022, Wednesday: Episode 78 (What do you know?)

Abednego is nervous that Diedricks knows more than expected about their drug ring, and gets stressed that Gabriel will get caught within the crossfire. Zakwe and Nkanyezi feel a close tie to each other, while Simon and Millicent begin a passionate relationship.

28 July 2022, Thursday: Episode 79 (Moving on, moving out)

Abednego races to prevent Gabriel from making the drug drop. Mary gives Zakwe the last opportunity to save himself or face a gruesome alternative. Simon's efforts to make Noluthando envious have an effect.

29 July 2022, Friday: Episode 80 (Chaf Pozi)

Finding a substitution drug runner proves to be harder than Gabriel thought. Simon finds himself having to make a choice between Noluthando and Millicent. Zakwe and Lesedi reconcile after Lesedi has had a heart-to-heart with Gabriel.

What will happen to the cast members of Isono in July 2022?

Gabriel, who makes an unexpected decision to revamp his entire life inconveniences Mary. Gabriel and Mary have no choice but to work together, but can they unify to achieve a common goal? Be sure to catch Isono on eTV weekdays at 8:25pm or catch up on previous episodes online.

Mary Ndlovu

Mary is the ultimate boss lady, but she will face a host of obstacles when Gabriel veers from her path. Mary also gets into some risky deals with Abednego despite their Shady past. In July 2022, Mary will show that she will risk anything to get her way, including the kids.

Gabriel

Gabriel has a religious epiphany and makes efforts to become completely sanctified. If Gabriel wants to keep his faith, he will have to detect Mary's manipulation when he asserts his desire to change. Will Gabriel be able to escape Mary's grasp, or is he too susceptible to her powers of persuasion?

