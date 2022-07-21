Skeem Saam viewers have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the latest drama unfolding in their favourite soapie

Peeps feel that Lehasa's past should remain buried so he can live happily ever after with the love of his life Pretty

Skeem Saam charted Twitter trends as social media users called on the writers of the show to ensure that Lehasa doesn't end up in prison

Skeem Saam viewers are conflicted about not wanting Lehasa to go to prison for all the bad things he has done, including murder. Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the recent storyline.

‘Skeem Saam’ viewers have taken to social media to share their thoughts on Lehasa's storyline. Image: @cedric_a_fourie

Source: Instagram

It looks like ghosts of Lehasa's past are finally catching up with him. The actor portrayed by Cedric Fourie may face jail time for all the crimes he has committed, but fans want him to escape one last time.

Taking to Twitter, Mzansi said they were hoping Lehasa would not get arrested so he could finally marry Pretty, played by the talented Lerato Maboe. Some even said they want him to assassinate Khwezi.

@Katleho29066375 commented:

"The time Lehasa murdered Fannie I wanted him to be arrested for all crimes he committed! I swear I really wanted him to pay.. but now I've changed my mind for prehasa's sake is this madness or what?If it's madness then who else is my partner in crime? #SkeemSaam."

@hilaryhand2 added:

"Can I be honest guys! I have never wanted Lehasa to be arrested! I know he is a bad guy but I still want him out of jail same as Lindiwe Dikana on #TheRiver1Magic I don't want her to be arrested! Also I always feel like abantu bayamsukela u Lindiwe ezihlalele."

@mambadvonga noted:

"#SkeemSaam Lehasa better transfer all his assets to Pretty.i mean all his billions.and marry her .even if he can go to prison. Pretty will later appeal Lehasa case and they live happily ever after."

